Juventus 2 - Barcelona 2: Initial reaction and random observations

As the left side of Juventus’ defense stumbled not once but twice on Barcelona goal in the first half of Tuesday night’s game in Dallas, the very obvious concerns about the shortcomings of this 2022-23 squad as it is currently constructed came to light for everybody to see.

Not that we didn’t know this — Juve’s fullback position has gone from strength to very much the opposite of that over the course of the last four or five years. Even as players have come and gone, the upgrades that have been needed to be made just haven’t been done.

But as much as there were obvious struggles with Juve’s defense, there was a pleasant surprise to come out of Juve’s 2-2 draw with Barca: the much-much-maligned Moise Kean.

Yes, that Moise Kean, the same striker who has become known for what he isn’t able to do rather than scoring goals at a clip that we would have expected him to be doing by now when he first shot through Juventus’ youth academy and into the first team as a teenager. It was Kean’s double that allowed Juve to come back not once but twice after Ousmane Dembélé absolute shredded the left side of the Bianconeri defense — namely Alex Sandro and then Juan Cuadrado — for a pair of first-half goals.

As much as Juve’s offseason has been about filling holes and trying to remake an attack after some very familiar names have left for other clubs after their contracts (or loan deals) expired, Kean has become somewhat of a forgotten man. He didn’t look all that great in Vegas, and his first chance during the Barcelona friendly was, as we’ve come to known, a botched shot that should have been put on goal.

But then, things changed — and for the better, too.

One game in July won’t change everything, but to see Kean be in position — and execute — to score goals was a nice development. Especially since he hasn’t done a whole lot of that over the course of the last year. If anything, getting a little confidence going in Kean would be nice rather and a change for the better than the totally dejected look on his face whenever he has a bad turnover. (And don’t you worry, he still had a few moments in this game, along with some pretty bad touches that led to turnovers.)

That was the good to come out of Dallas. The bad? Well, you can probably figure out bad — how Juventus allowed both of Barcelona’s goals in the first half.

Who knows, maybe it’s because the great Tony Sirico just passed and the Paulie Walnuts lines are so very fresh in my mind, but the amount of times I muttered “oh maddone” under my breath as I watched the replays of Alex Sandro getting turned around multiple times and seeing the ball sneak under Wojciech Szczesny. It wasn’t great, and especially the Sandro part is something you can’t really chalk up to it being the final days of July.

So, in typical July friendly fashion, there was some good, there was some bad and now we wait for the next time for Juventus to take the field and hope that things to a little bit better as the squad ramps up to the second weekend of August.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

Since BWRAO wasn’t in the house for this one, I had to rely on Fox Sports 2 for coverage of the proceedings rather than my own two eyes (no matter how questionable my eyesight is these days). This is the starting lineup I saw about 30 seconds after logging onto the FS2 stream:

