OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Juventus, Aaron Ramsey terminate contract

Juventus today announced that Aaron Ramsey’s contract has been officially terminated after a mutual agreement from both parties. The midfielder still had one more year left on his monstrous deal that saw him become one of Juve’s highest-paid players at over €7 million net a season, but his performances and availability have simply not matched the wages he was offered.

The Bianconeri reportedly had started the process of ending his deal at the end of the last season, with the club and the player’s representation trying to find viable solutions for him but no suitors stepping up, again because of the huge contract he was on. Ramsey spent the second half of last season at Glasgow Rangers where he played in the Europa League final loss to Eintracht Frankfurt and finished second in the Scottish Premiership.

Despite his 20 goals in 74 appearances for Wales and starring performances for Arsenal, the 31-year-old was often plagued by injuries and rarely made a series of appearances for Juve. He leaves Turin having featured in 69 games, scoring six times and with another six assists to his name.

Juventus were already looking to beef up their midfielder personnel with the expectation that Ramsey would be leaving the club one way or another, and now Paul Pogba’s knee injury makes bringing in another player or two even more important in an area that was a problem for Massimiliano Allegri’s side last season.