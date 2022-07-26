The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 109: BWRAO goes to Vegas; Pogba is already hurt

Due to unforeseen circumstances, we had to record this week’s episode of your favorite Juventus podcast a day later than normal. If we had recorded said episode on its normal day, then there would have been a very happy and positive tone, with all of us pretty much reveling in the chance to see this blog be a part of press row in Las Vegas.

While there was still some of that, our actual recording day had a little bit of a different tone.

That is because a few hours before we hit record on Episode 109, news came across the social media accounts of every major Italian journalist that arguably Juventus’ biggest summer arrival this year, midfielder Paul Pogba, has a knee injury and could very well miss a substantial amount of time. Now, at the time of recording, we didn’t know how long Pogba might be out for, even though the Italian media was happy to give us a wide range of speculation.on just what a timetable might look like.

No matter what, though, Juve’s first big-time injury to a big-time player is here. And it came all of a couple of days after there were some really good vibes coming out of Juventus’ first friendly of the summer. The timing of all this ... yeah, not great.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Our takeaways are back! Why? Because Juventus actually played a game a couple of days ago. Sure, it was a friendly, but it was a game and we like when Juve plays. (Most of the time.)

It’s over to the breaking news that happened right before we hit record: Paul Pogba has a torn meniscus and it looks like he is going to miss the start of the Serie A season.

Where do Juventus go from here knowing that they are potentially looking at the big summer signing in the midfield being out for a couple of months?

Is it Adrien Rabiot time again?!

Onto things of a more pleasant nature: The BWRAO boys — or at least two of them — went to Las Vegas to cover Juventus’ U.S. tour opener against Chivas this past Friday. And while the travel getting home wasn’t the best experience, the same can’t be said for what happened at Allegiant Stadium.

Basically, being credentialed media for a Juve game was cool as hell.

Seriously, Sergio got to ask Juan Cuadrado a question!

Observations from the Juve-Chivas game, including just what kind of skillset that Ángel Di Maria brings to the table and how Max Allegri may try to take advantage of that.

Twitter questions about: the current state of Juventus’ fullback corps, just how Juventus might use the rest of the money from the Matthijs de Ligt deal, and who of Fabio Miretti, Nicolo Fagioli and Nicolo Rovella will stay at Juventus this season.

You can listen to Episode 109 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast here:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks to drop every Monday for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please feel free to give us a nice rating and review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.

Also, if you haven’t already, please take part in recent our listener survey and let us know what you think of the podcast as a whole. We greatly appreciate the feedback and thank you all for taking part in it.