Report: Valencia open talks with Juventus over Arthur Melo signing

As Tuttosport rolled out its Monday edition onto news stands about 12 hours ago, there was a line within the big photo of spread of Nicolo Zaniolo stated that it was a big week for some of Juventus’ potentially outgoing midfielders like Arthur and Aaron Ramsey.

Just a few hours later, a new club has entered the mix for the diminutive Brazilian.

According to Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, known Italian fellow Rino Gattuso and his new club Valencia have entered the chat when it comes to trying to sign Arthur this summer. That means that there are now reportedly not one but TWO clubs that could very well end up signing Arthur this summer, with Arsenal still very much lingering in the distance and not totally ruling out a move for the 25-year-old midfielder who didn’t make the trip to the United States for Juventus’ preseason tour.

Di Marzio states that there have been contacts between Juventus and Valencia, with the two sides potentially working on a loan deal for Arthur, who has a contract with the Bianconeri through 2025.

This is the second summer in a row in which Arthur has been linked with a move away from Juventus. This summer, though, it definitely feels like there’s no other option when it comes to his future at Juve — there really is none. Multiple reports over the last week or two have said that Arthur — one half of one of the infamous swap deal involving Miralem Pjanic — is not part of Max Allegri’s plan for the upcoming season. And while Allegri said in his pre-tour press conference that Arthur’s exclusion from the U.S. tour wasn’t due to an upcoming transfer away from Juventus, you can pretty much read the writing on the wall when it comes to just how long he is going to be wearing bianconero.

It won’t be for very long.

And while Arsenal still very much seems like a possibility, Arthur potentially going back to La Liga — where he played from 2018-2020 with Barcelona — has to been an appealing outcome knowing full well how his two years in Turin have gone and that Allegri has no intentions of giving him one more chance with Juventus.

So if there’s two teams now, maybe there’s a little bit of leverage on Juve’s side of things. There doesn’t really seem to be any sort of indication in terms of which destination Arthur would prefer, but now there’s two clubs trying to sign a player who has been an extreme disappointment for multiple reasons over the last two seasons. And if Juve can finally get rid of him — and Ramsey, too — then that’s another step in calling this a very productive summer transfer window.