Paul Pogba has a minor knee injury, status for Barcelona friendly in doubt

The Juventus social media team took the Twitter machine Sunday afternoon with a shot of Paul Pogba standing on the sidelines at Loyola Marymount University. He had a ball in his hands, a smile on his face and look about as relaxed as you would expect him to be as he stood in the Southern California sunshine on a late-July day.

The problem? His teammates were training just a few yards away from him.

That was because Pogba’s Saturday involved coming off the training field with some sort of knee injury. As you might have expected, Juventus played it super safe, not rushing Pogba back to take part in either of the two training sessions Max Allegri’s squad took part in the next day. Instead, Pogba was a spectator, which has certainly put his status for Tuesday night’s friendly against Barcelona in Dallas very much in doubt.

While there was no mention of Pogba missing training due to injury in Juve’s recap of the training sessions that they posted on their official website, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported in Monday’s edition that Pogba did side work in the swimming pool and at the team hotel before watching Sunday afternoon’s training session.

Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti reported earlier in the day that Juve “aren’t worried about Pogba’s condition” and that the situation would be clearer as time went on Sunday. Sky Sport Italia went so far to say that Juve won’t be conducting any sort of scans ... for now.

No matter what, though, I think it’s safe to say that Juventus sending any kind of update regarding Pogba or posting a picture of him back on the training field is going to be just that much more of a thing of interest in the next couple of days. For very obvious reasons.

However ...

If you were ever — EVER, EVER, EVER! — to be cautious about any kind of injury, this is the time of year to do just that. There is no reason to play Pogba against Barcelona if he’s even feeling the slightest bit of pain. And if that pain still remains when Juventus face Real Madrid this Saturday, then there’s no reason to play him against the reigning European champions, too. Just not worth it.

The predicted lineups that have floated around the internet Monday don’t include Pogba, which seems like the right thing to do considering there is absolutely no reason to risk him right now. Champions League knockout round game in March? OK, maybe. Soccer Champions Tour preseason game in July? Nah, sorry to the folks in Dallas, but Juve has bigger things on the docket in a few weeks.

So now we anxiously await Juventus training videos, photos, everything to do with what the squad is doing in the United States — yes, even more than before — to see when Pogba makes his return to the field. Plus, you know Juve’s gonna make sure you know about it, so there’s the added convenience of that.