Juventus 2 - Chivas Guadalajara 0: Initial reaction and random observations

It’s the first friendly of the summer and just a couple of weeks into preseason training, so you don’t really have any clue what to expect other than to go into things with an open mind. Throw into account that Juventus arrived in Las Vegas probably 28 hours before kickoff Friday night at Allegiant Stadium.

So, what do you know?

Here’s Juve, probably with their internal body clocks all kinds of messed up, coming out and doing some really good things in the first of three friendlies in the United States.

The final score ended up being 2-0 in favor of Juventus, but it was more than just that. It was about seeing Ángel Di Maria absolutely cook would-be Chivas defenders for what felt like 80 percent of the time he had the ball at his feet. It was about seeing Paul Pogba make the kinds of runs from midfield into the attacking third that made him such a joy to watch during his first stint at Juventus. Heck, we got to see Nicolo Fagioli nearly score a from midfield and Manuel Locatelli simply ooze class — and that was all in the first half.

Juventus’ opening 45 minutes — which, considering some of the big-name players that were out there — gave you glimpses of what could be. And this time of year, that’s exactly what you want. Juve was never going to blow Chivas away because, well, one team is a couple of weeks into preseason training and the other has already started their domestic campaign nearly a month ago.

But when you see so many of the good things Di Maria did as he floated around from the right wing to the center behind the two strikers and then back out during the next attack, you can get excited about what is potentially on its way when Serie A starts next month. When you see Pogba and Locatelli play well, you can get excited. When you see a 21-year-old like Fagioli lor Federico Gatti, at 24 years old, make the biggest jump of his career look so comfortable out there, you can get excited.

July is about finding some things to build around as you ramp up for the upcoming season — especially this one that will be so unique for a number of reasons. And for the first 90 minutes of preseason action, I think it’s safe to say that we can look at what Juve has put out there and say that it was a net positive more than anything else.

Was it perfect? Of course not, because you can’t really expect perfection on the 22nd day of July when things are very much a work in progress and the roster will probably still have players coming and definitely leaving.

But like I said, this time of year is about finding the good things, and I’m going to be walking out of Allegiant Stadium on this night feeling good about some things that Juve did. There’s room to improve, but I’m guessing this is a pretty good first step.

