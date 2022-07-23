Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Chivas Guadalajara

Ah, July friendlies.

They’re always the first chance for us to see Juventus play in a couple of months, but they also come with the very obvious caveat of it being in late-July and the squad is incomplete and still very much in the process of building up its match fitness. This is the reason why games this time of year don’t count for anything other than that. They are friendlies for a reason, and they are the first glimpses of what could be for the coming season.

Still ... it’s Juventus’ first game since losing at the Franchi back in May.

And guess what? Your favorite Juventus blog has a couple of dudes sitting in the press box covering the game for you all, too. That’s pretty cool, I gotta say.

It’s time for Juventus to step onto the field at one of America’s wildest new stadiums, Allegiant Stadium, to face Liga MX side Chivas Guadalajara in Las Vegas. This is the first stop on Juve’s three-city tour through the United States in which they will also face Spanish big boys Real Madrid and Barcelona next week. First, though, Max Allegri will get the chance to show us what he might have in store for the first time, as summer signings Paul Pogba and Ángel Di Maria are expected to start, with recent addition Bremer also on the trip.

But remember, it’s July 22nd. Sometimes things that we saw now won’t be the case in a few months. So as excited as we are to see Juventus again, we are very much aware that this is a friendly and trying to overanalyze things based off one game in July just isn’t for the best.

Still, we’re thrilled to be here and hope that you’ve enjoyed what we’ve done so far.

Hopefully, there’s more of that to come as BWRAO will get access to a Juventus game — friendly or non-friendly — like we never have before.

MATCH INFO

When: Friday, July 22, 2022.

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Official kickoff time: 8 p.m. local time in Las Vegas; 5 a.m. (Saturday) in Italy and around Europe; 4 a.m. in the United Kingdom; 11 p.m. Eastern time; 8 p.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUP

Juventus starting XI (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Danilo, Gatti, Alex Sandro; Locatelli, Fagioli, Pogba; Di Maria; Kean, Da Graca.

Juventus bench: Perin, Pinsoglio, Garofani, Bremer, Pellegrini, Bonucci, Rugani, Barbieri, Rovella, McKennie, Zakaria, Compagnon, Vlahovic, Soulé, Aké, Cudrig.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: Fox Sports 2, Fox Sports Deportes (United States); Premier Sports 1 (United Kingdom).

Streaming: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app (United States); Premier Player HD (United Kingdom); DAZN (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter.