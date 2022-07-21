Juventus release squad list ahead of summer US tour

Juventus have officially announced their squad for their upcoming US tour.

The Bianconeri have already shoved off in advance of their set of three friendlies in Las Vegas, Dallas, and Los Angeles, and on Thursday announced just who was coming to the States with the team.

The list is as follows:

I convocati per lo Juventus Summer Tour 22 ⚪️⚫️#JuveOnTheRoad powered by @Jeep_People — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 21, 2022

It’s a pretty full squad, with most of the major players in the team coming along. Massimiliano Allegri will get to use his newest toys, Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, and Gleison Bremer, for the first time. The majority of the big absences are due to injury. Federico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge remain behind to continue recovering from their respective knee injuries, while Mattia De Sciglio also stays in Turin due to an injury (this is our surprised face).

Also out of the squad are several first-team midfielders. Arthur and Aaron Ramsey remain behind as Juventus find ways to move them on in the summer transfer window, while Adrien Rabiot has been ruled out for personal reasons. It is reported that this has nothing to do with him being potentially transfer-listed as well, but given that any sale would be pure profit, it’s not out of the question that he could leave Juve for the right deal.

One other major omission is Fabio Miretti, a move that caused more than a little consternation on my own part until I was reminded that he’s still on vacation after playing in qualifiers for the Under-21 European Championship and then the Under-19 Euros this summer.

Included in the squad are the other two of Juve’s young midfield triad, Nicolo Rovella and Nicola Fagioli, both of whom will be looking to show Max what they can do to stake a place in the team. Eyes will also be on young defender Federico Gatti to see if he can deliver on the promise he showed when he dominated England in the UEFA Nations League last month. It will also be worth seeing if Matias Soule and Marley Ake have made any

There will no doubt be a lot of experimentation as Allegri decides what his best setups are and who will fill out the edges of the roster for the upcoming season. BWRAO will have a front-row seat to the first phase of those experiments, as Danny and Sergio head to press row for Friday’s game against Chivas Guadalajara at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Keep close as we continue to bring you content from the game and its surroundings.