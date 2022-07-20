Bremer undergoes medical ahead of his move to Juventus

Leave it to Juventus to purchase a player from their cross-town rivals Torino for the first time in nearly a decade and the guy has to fly in because of where preseason training is being held rather than make the short drive across town for his medical exams.

But something tells me they were more than happy to send the private jet over to Austria to pick up their newest signing.

The newest man at the heart of the Juventus defense is officially back in Turin. Although it’s to sign with the black and white side of town rather than to wear the granata and play his home games at the newer edition of the Stadio Olimpico for another season. Bremer has officially rolled up to the parking lot in front of J Medical on Wednesday morning, said hello and signed a few autographs for his newest fans and headed through those fancy doors to undergo his medical exams before his completes his stunning move to Juventus.

Juventus are expected to pay in the neighborhood of €40 million plus add-ons whenever the deal is made official, a substantial fee compared to what arch-rival Inter Milan had been willing to pay all along. On top of that, Bremer will reportedly earn €5 million net per season, which is nearly double that of the €3 million salary he had essentially agreed to months ago with the Nerazzurri.

To say this is rather unexpected based on where things stood at, say, the start of the weekend is probably an understatement.

For weeks — if not longer than that — Bremer was pretty much assumed to be going to Inter. All Inter needed to do was have the first domino fall with Milan Skriniar’s rumored move to Paris Saint-Germain go through, giving Beppe Marotta and Co. the cash they need to close the deal with Torino. But that never happened. Skriniar is still an Inter player, and that kind of delay allowed Juventus to come in with its brand new Matthijs de Ligt cash and up the offer.

Torino went for it, and now we’re in a situation in which little brother is about to see big brother officially sign away the reigning Serie A defender of the year who just so happens to still be just 25 years old.

So much for that move that mostly everybody — myself included — thought was just a matter of time from actually happening.

Instead, here Bremer is taking a medical. In Turin. And not for Torino-related reasons.

He’s made the cross-town move from Torino to Juventus, and it’s only a matter of time before he’s heading over to board a plane with his new teammates, fly across the Atlantic and be a part of Juve’s United States tour. I didn’t expect to be typing that sentence a couple of days ago, but I’m not complaining. As much as seeing Matthijs de Ligt leave Juventus, having him replaced by Bremer in such quick fashion helps ease the blow.