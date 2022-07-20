OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Juventus sign Torino defender Gleison Bremer

In the span of two days, Juventus went from selling its best central defender to immediately signing his replacement and, just to get a cherry on top, pipping its arch-rivals at the same time.

Juventus has found its replacement for Matthijs de Ligt, quickly swooping in and taking advantage of Inter Milan’s inactivity to sign 25-year-old Brazilian center back Gleison Bremer, the Bianconeri announced Wednesday evening. Juve will pay cross-town rival Torino an initial transfer fee of €41 million with another €8 million in add-ons, much higher than the final bid that Inter reportedly handed over to Torino all of 24 hours ago. Bremer, the reigning Serie A defender of the year, will reportedly earn €5 million net a season over the course of his five-year contract through 2027 and is the first player Juventus has signed from Torino since Angelo Ogbonna in 2013.

Bremer will wear the No. 3 jersey, the first time in nearly two decades that somebody other than Giorgio Chiellini will have said squad number on his back.

Here are all of the details of the deal, courtesy of Juventus’ press office:

Turin, 20 July 2022 - Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Torino F.C. S.p.A. for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Gleison Bremer Silva Nascimento has been reached for a consideration of € 41.0 million payable in 3 financial years; with the addition of ancillary costs, including the solidarity contribution envisaged by FIFA regulations, up to a maximum of € 3.6 million. Furthermore, bonuses up to a maximum of € 8.0 milion are envisaged upon achievement of agreed sporting objectives and/or conditions. Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2027.

Oh this is good. This is very, very good.

As previously mentioned in other threads, Juventus’ quick action to sign Bremer not only replaces de Ligt but also takes a player away from Inter that seemed to be one of the Nerazzurri’s top transfer targets this summer. Inter’s inability to close the deal — and seemingly not generate enough funds to do so — kept the door open for Juve’s front office to come in and snatch Bremer right from under their noses.

It’s the kind of deal that obviously fills a need with a very good player, but the manner of how Juventus did it and in the super-quick fashion in how it all happened is just the added bonus.

With the timing of his signing, you would think Bremer is going to be included in the squad that comes to the United States for Juventus’ three-game tour in Las Vegas, Dallas and Los Angeles. Who knows when Bremer will make his unofficial debut in Juventus colors, but the fact that he’s here and signed, sealed and delivered is quite the development considering where things stood all of about three days ago when the de Ligt-to-Bayern news broke.

Welcome, Bremer, Hopefully you’re just as good as the last guy to wear No. 3 at Juventus. That sure would be nice knowing what Juve’s defense has been like the last few years.