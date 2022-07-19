Report: Juventus look to have beaten Inter to Bremer transfer

After a protracted battle it looks like Juventus have indeed beaten Inter Milan to the signature of central defender Gleison Bremer from Torino.

With Matthijs de Ligt leaving the club Juve found themselves with a bit more money than Inter could afford and made an appropriate bid to ensure the Brazilian defender would not have to go very far this summer to change clubs.

Multiple media sources indicate that the deal is now done and Bremer will indeed be playing for the Bianconeri this coming season, with the move costing €40m plus add-ons whereas Inter had put up €30m earlier. The player will sign a five-year contract with wages of €5m per year.

Gleison Bremer to Juventus, here we go! Full agreement now in place with all parties, final bid accepted today by Torino and player side - after the bidding war with Inter. ⚪️⚫️ #Juve



Torino sporting director Davide Vagnati had confirmed in a post-dinner interview that the Granata front office were talking to both Inter and Juventus about the big center-back.

“We had dinner, it all went well with Inter, we had a good chat. We’ll see, there’s no rush, the transfer market is still long and we’ll see what happens. We are talking to both Inter and Juventus.” (Source: Football Italia)

Now if Juventus can handle the paperwork quickly enough Bremer should be able to join the pre-season summer tour to the United States for fans to get their first look at their new defender.