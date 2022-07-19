Torino director confirms Bremer talks with Juventus and Inter Milan

If Sunday was all about being the day in which Juventus and Bayern Munich closed the deal that sent Matthijs de Ligt to Germany, then Monday was all about who’s looking to potentially replace the 22-year-old Dutchman.

It started with Torino and Inter Milan meeting to discuss a potential deal for Gleison Bremer and ended with Torino sporting director Davide Vagnati confirming in a post-dinner interview that it’s not just the Nerazzurri that are talking with the Granata front office about the big Brazilian defender. Nope. There’s a second team in talks, and it just so happens to be the one that takes up residence on the other side of Turin,

From Vagnati himself regarding Bremer talks:

“We had dinner, it all went well with Inter, we had a good chat. We’ll see, there’s no rush, the transfer market is still long and we’ll see what happens. We are talking to both Inter and Juventus.” (Source: Football Italia)

Juventus are expected to make Torino an offer worth closer to €40 million with the added bonus of offering Bremer a higher salary, according to Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio late Monday night. That offer is expected to come at some point Tuesday. There’s also the added kicker that Juve is prepared to offer Bremer a €5 million net salary, which is nearly double that of the €3 million salary that he basically agreed to with Inter months ago.

Many in the Italian press feel like Tuesday can be a big day on the Bremer front for both sides of this latest Juventus-Inter duel on the transfer market. (With the added bonus of Federico Cherubini trying to out-do a guy who was his boss when he first joined Juve in Inter CEO Beppe Marotta.)

All of this comes in the wake of Matthijs de Ligt’s departure and Juventus getting the money to go after a new central defender (or two) in relatively quick fashion. Earlier Monday, most sources in the Italian media reported that Juve had jumped into the fray to sign Bremer with Inter continuing to balk at raising their offer for the 25-year-old Brazilian, as Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti suggested that there was “growing optimism” when it came to the Bianconeri’s chances of leapfrogging their rivals in the race.

As Tuesday morning arrived in Italy and the big sport dailies rolled out their newest front pages, it was generally assumed that Juventus had jumped over Inter as the ones in pole position to sign Bremer, who was named the Serie A defender of the year for the 2021-22 campaign. The assumption comes as Juve not only look prepared to offer more money but also do it in the kind of fashion that suits Torino financially compared to Inter’s offer of a loan with an obligation to buy and potential player included in the deal as well. There are obviously complications with Torino potentially selling its best player to its cross-town rivals, but clearly Juve are hoping it’s the money that overrules any kinds of those fears.

But if Tuesday really is a decisive day much like this past weekend was on the de Ligt front, then Juventus could very well have its replacement in much quicker fashion than a lot of people might have thought. Heck, maybe we could even see Bremer on the U.S. tour if Juve close the deal quick enough. That would be a pretty surprising yet very nice development.