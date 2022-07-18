Reports: ‘Growing optimism’ Juventus can overtake Inter in race to sign Bremer

For weeks it’s been pretty much assumed that Torino center back Gleison Bremer is going to sign with Inter Milan. Dude has basically agreed personal terms for months, only waiting for Inter hand over a suitable offer to Torino and that would be that, adding the latest player moving in a center back market that is just completely fluid.

However, it’s now the middle of July, and Inter’s hesitance to give Torino close to the offer it so desires could very well come back to bite them in the you-know-what.

And it looks like Juventus is now in a position to potentially swoop in and sign their cross-town rival’s best player right from under the nose of their biggest rival.

That’s according to reports from multiple sources in the Italian media. Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti goes as far to say that there’s “growing optimism” from Juventus’ end that it can overtake Inter in the race to sign the 25-yer-old Bremer, who joined Torino from Atlético Mineiro in 2018. All of this comes after a meeting between Torino and Inter earlier in the day Monday with no agreement being meant and the Nerazzurri unwilling to raise their offer, according to Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio.

According to SportItalia’s Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus can offer Torino what Inter can’t right now — money upfront in a straight purchase rather than Inter’s desired formula of a loan with an obligation to buy. (Beppe Marotta doing a LWOTB, you say? Shocker, I tell you.)

Juventus is reportedly prepared to offer Torino a deal worth up to €40 million for Bremer, with a base €35 million fee and €5 million more in add-ons.

Cresce l’ottimismo in casa #Juve per il sorpasso nei confronti dell’#Inter per arrivare a #Bremer // There is growing optimism at Juventus that they will overtake Inter for Bremer @GoalItalia @goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) July 18, 2022

All of this comes out of the weekend’s development that Matthijs de Ligt’s much-talked about deal to Bayern Munich being closed. The young Dutchman has already had his last training session at Continassa Monday and is on his way to Munich, with Juventus set to close the €80 million deal in the very near future.

That means Juve has a sudden influx of money to spend and their top central defender to try and replace. With some of the top options already off the market during a summer in which there have been so many central defenders already on the move, Juventus clearly sees an opportunity with Bremer to swoop in and try to snatch away one of Inter’s top targets this summer.

That might not have appeared to even be possible a week or two ago when Bremer going to Inter seemed like a near-lock. Depending on who you read in the Italian media, there’s reports going all the way back to February or March that suggest that’s when Bremer first agreed personal terms with the 2020-21 Italian champions. But since then, and especially lately, Inter’s unwillingness to extend themselves financially for Bremer has clearly irked Torino to the point where there’s now a serious chance of Juve coming on in with their de Ligt cash and trying to sign the big Brazilian defender before something else happens.

Just another twist in what has been a crazy summer, right? Right!