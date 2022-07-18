The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 108: Matthijs de Ligt is leaving, so now what?

We knew a Matthijs de Ligt move away from Juventus was likely in the cards at some point this summer. That was just the way things were trending — and it was only a matter of when everything was going to go down no matter how much we wanted the young Dutchman to actually stay at Juventus beyond the month of July.

Sunday, just a couple of hours before we hit record, became that day.

De Ligt has made his way over to Germany and is expected to make his move to Bayern Munich official shortly after that. Juventus will reportedly get a deal that could be worth as much as €80 million when you factor in all of the possible add-ons. It leaves Juventus with a big hole to fill, but one that could be filled rather quickly depending on who you think might be the top target to replace de Ligt this summer.

So, because of that, you can guess what dominated the conversation this week.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Now, to the main topic of the show: Matthijs de Ligt is heading to Bayern Munich after Juventus agreed to the German giants’ offer Sunday night. É fatta, folks.

Did Juventus get a good price for de Ligt or did Bayern having no true competition for him over the last couple of weeks hurt things?

Now that de Ligt is about to leave, who should take his place? We know the main names by now with Torino center back Gleison Bremer, Villarreal’s Pau Torres and Gabriel of Arsenal being the biggest players already linked with Juventus.

Seriously, you know there are about to be a bunch of names linked with Juventus over the next couple of days and there’s nothing you can do about it.

With de Ligt set to leave, does the United States tour become even more important for somebody like Federico Gatti considering he’s a player with no Serie A experience?

Twitter questions — including who’s the biggest “what could have been” transfer at Juventus, if there’s anybody worth paying attention on Chivas’ roster, who will be the crowd favorite in Las Vegas and trying to predict Juventus’ midfield depth chart if there are no more signings this summer.

You can listen to Episode 108 of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast here:

