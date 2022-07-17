Reports: Bayern Munich raise their offer for Matthijs de Ligt

As the work week moved to the weekend, everything we heard from the Italian and German media was that there was going to be a new offer from Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt. We didn’t know how much it might be, but there was going to be something along with contract between the two clubs as they attempt to pull off one of the bigger deals of this summer transfer window.

On Sunday, that offer arrived.

According to reports from Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano as well as others in the Italian (Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti) and German media (BILD’s Christian Falk), Bayern have upped its offer for the 22-year-old de Ligt this weekend. Depending on who you read, the new Bayern offer is structured a little something like this: €70 million with another €10 million in ad-ons, pushing the value to a total of €80 million. Just what Juventus thinks of the offer has also been reported by Di Marzio as one “still does not satisfy” the Bianconeri end of the equation, with it still being below what they have reportedly been asking for de Ligt all along these negotiations with Bayern and previously Chelsea.

The general feeling though as that things are getting closer — although who knows how truly close to a deal being closed — and that Bayern wants to get this done as soon as possible, with Di Marzio saying that Bayern wants to close this before Sunday night is over.

Bayern obviously have a little bit more money in their pockets with Robert Lewandowski heading to Barcelona earlier this week. And this new offer does get the two sides closer to where they reportedly were a few days ago when the Italian media was focusing on just how far apart they were.

News of a new contact and a new offer comes a day after Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn said Saturday that de Ligt wants to join the German giants.

And considering that de Ligt has already reportedly agreed to personal terms with Bayern and the player’s future at Juventus also seems to be pretty much settled, it was always going to be a matter of finding something that worked financially more than anything else. What the final figures of a deal remains to be seen, but the two sides are closer on agreeing to things than they were just a few days ago. That’s what the key to all of this is.

So now we just wait, because with U.S. tours for both clubs coming up, you know Bayern would love nothing more than to have their shiny new Dutch toy with them as they arrive in Washington D.C. before their first game stateside.