Women’s Euro 2022: Bonansea saves the day as Italy stays alive in Group D

There were more than a few eyebrows raised when Italy’s starting lineup for Thursday’s Group D matchup against Iceland came out and the two stalwarts in attack, Barbara Boansea and Cristiana Girelli, were nowhere to be found. Sure, Italy was coming off a rough start to Women’s Euro 2022, but it wasn’t necessarily enough down to just those two playing poorly by any means.

Yet as Italy looked a 1-0 halftime deficit in the after trailing only three minutes in, there was Bonansea adjusting her trademark pink headband and coming on to begin the second half.

And boy are we glad she did.

It was a Bonansea-inspired comeback for the Azzurre, as the Juventus Women winger’s assist to Valentina Bergamaschi allowed Italy to pull even with Iceland in what turned out to be a 1-1 draw. It was a result that kept Italy’s hopes of making the knockout rounds alive, but still very much a situation in which they will need some help on the final day of the Group D play on Monday when France faces this same Iceland squad that sits a point ahead of the Azzurre after the first to group stage matches.

And because of Bonansea’s efforts, Italy was able to get a point. A very, very valuable point.

Barbara Bonansea's game by numbers vs. Iceland:



100% take-on success

28 touches

5 shots

3 shots on target

3 crosses

3 duels won

2 take-ons

2 chances created

1 assist



Making an impact from the bench. #WEURO2022 https://t.co/Q395XDJb2Z — Squawka (@Squawka) July 14, 2022

Although, when looking at it, Italy probably should have come away from more.

As was pretty much expected coming out of the loss to France last week, Bertolini made changes to the starting lineup in hopes of giving her team some sort of jolt and capitalize off the positive second half in Sunday’s group stage opener. The thing was, two of those changes involved totally revamping the attack, with Bonansea and Girelli starting from the bench. Not that the moves were a total mistakes as Italy was able to create chances in the first half as Iceland went into a defensive block, but Italy was missing that bite that somebody like Bonansea and/or Girelli can bring to the attack. (Albeit in different ways.)

That, thankfully, all changed when Bonansea came on to begin the second half.

The left wing essentially became where Bonansea was starting a ton of Italy’s best attacking movements. Not only did she assist Bergamaschi’s game-tying goal in the 62nd minute, but Bonansea nearly scored a pair of goals herself, including smashing a shot off the left upright that would have given Italy the lead with 15 minutes to go.

It was the Bonansea show in the second half — and it makes you wonder what could have been if she had played from the start against Iceland rather than coming on for 45 minutes.

It’s a different kind of “What if” game that we’re going to play following this result rather than what happened against France when one moment preceded a whole lot of terrible events — or in this case, a lot of goals — but it’s very much unavoidable with how well Bonansea played and how she was involved in just about everything good Italy did after halftime.

Something tells me Bonansea — and Girelli to a lesser extent — will be starting against Belgium come Monday with Italy’s tournament future at stake.

As much as Bertolini can be criticized for leaning a little too heavy on the veterans, this is very much an easy decision — you put Bonansea in the starting lineup and hope she cooks just like she did against Iceland.

It will all come down to what Italy does against Belgium in the group stage finale. A little help from France — yeah, that sounds weird based on what happened a few days ago — wouldn’t be the worst development in the world, either.

