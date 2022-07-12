Pogba: The first target is to win Serie A

Juventus officially unveiled Paul Pogba on his return to Turin today with a press conference where the midfielder touched on a number of different topics.

“Hello everyone, I missed you a lot, sorry but I’ve forgotten Italian a little, forgive me if I’ll make some mistakes. I am happy to be back, I feel at home here. The way I was welcomed was more than a dream to me, I am really happy. “When I saw Juventus fans sending me messages it was always nice, but I was focused on Man United. I’ve thought about coming back in the last year and I did it. I am happy for this and the fans too.”

Pogba was asked if he was facing any added pressure coming back to the Bianconeri.

“No pressure, I had amazing seasons here. Now, I am back after a few years. I am confident to do well here. I believe in destiny, I am happy with all the choices I’ve made. That’s life. I am happy about these years at Manchester, I’ve become a man, I don’t feel I made mistakes, I am happy now. Who knows, had I won, choices could have been different. “There were other clubs interested, but when I chose Juventus, my heart told me that it was the right destination. There were other clubs, but as I said, my heart made me choose Juve. I felt well here and I am happy now and want to do well. I can’t wait to get started and help the team and do even better than before.”

What conversations did he have with coach Massimiliano Allegri?

“I spoke to Allegri also when I was at Man United, I spoke to him before coming here. He is here now, I spent many important years with him. This is the right moment with the right person. “When I spoke to him it was quick. He told me that he wanted me to return after six years. I know the club and the culture, as I said before, my heart told me to return. The choice was clear, I wanted to return.”

What did Pogba miss the most about leaving Italy?

“You journalists! The fans, I also talked to [Patrice] Evra and told him that fans are different here in Italy. Now that I am back, I have more experience, I know my body well. I’ve learned a lot at all levels. Now I can help the younger players and help the team. “I’ve felt everyone’s love. I know that last year was different, Juve and I didn’t win so we have similar targets now. This is an important season to do well. Hopefully, we can win. “When you play for a team and change coach every season it’s hard. It’s true that I was injured sometimes. It was a bit of everything. Coach, team, change of roles, these things blocked me a little, now it’s another Paul, another Pogba and hopefully, I won’t have many injuries, I’ll feel well and play in my role, doing better than in the last seasons.”

His thoughts on his new teammate Angel Di Maria?

“We all know Angel is a world class player, he will surely help the team. He has experience, he has won. He is a champion and that’s what we need. He wants to do well and win.”

Did he speak with Paulo Dybala about taking the #10 shirt vacated by the Argentine?

“We haven’t talked about No.10, we played together, he is a good friend, I only told him, if I go to Juventus, don’t you want to play together again? Only this.”

What position would he be playing, and what are his goals for the coming season and beyond?

“I know here we play more with a three-man midfield, left or right, that’s where I fell confident. I can also play in front of defence, but only playing will make me happy. “We need to improve, we all have this dream, but not an objective. The first target is to win Serie A. Juve won nothing last season, we are starving for victories. If we can get the [European] cup it’s a dream for everyone. “Juve have always been the No.1 club in Italy, it’s strange not to see them win, but it’s a good thing. It’s never easy to win the Scudetto, there are other clubs it’s never been easy. Juventus will always be Juventus. We are here to win, that’s what belongs to Juventus.”

Had he been following Juve while he was away, and had he spoken to France coach (and former Juve player) Didier Deschamps about returning?