Reports: Juventus reject Bayern Munich’s €60 million offer for Matthijs de Ligt

Our old buddy Hasan Salihamidžić flew into Turin Monday, a day that was already busy for Juventus for multiple reasons, with the sole purpose of talking about Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt. The Bayern sporting director, his fine looking beard and all, was only in Turin for a few hours, which probably had a few raising eyebrows considering that these wild things called cell phones exits in the year 2022.

The end result? Bayern Munich didn’t get the answer they were looking for.

Or, maybe since the visit was so short, it was something the German giants were expecting.

Either way, Bayern Munich’s first true offer to try and pry de Ligt away from Juventus was emphatically denied by the Bianconeri’s front office, according to Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti and others in the Italian and German media. The offer wasn’t exactly one that would blow anybody out of the water — €60 million plus another €10 or so million in bonuses — and would come out to sizably less than what Juventus paid for de Ligt three years ago.

As Agresti said earlier Monday, the two sides are very far apart when it comes to this deal, and the rejected offer is very much proof of it.

La prima offerta del #Bayern per #DeLigt, come confermato da @cfbayern, è di 60 milioni: rifiutata. Come detto, c’è distanza in termini di valutazione ma le parti continueranno a parlare — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) July 11, 2022

De Ligt, who reported for preseason training over the weekend, has already reportedly agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich, a deal that could pay him upward of €12 million a season, well above his €7 million net salary he earns at Juventus.

As Chelsea have clearly taken a back seat to Bayern Munich when it comes to the primary team Juventus is negotiating with, the likes of Maurizio Arrivabene and Federico Cherubini have kept a firm stance of just how much they want to get in a potential de Ligt sale. It might not rival what the Dutchman’s release clause is valued at — €120-€125 million, according to the likes of Fabrizio Romano and others — but the offer of €60 million plus add-ons is still on the low side of things.

Basically, they’re playing hardball and Bayern aren’t going to low-ball Juventus on this one.