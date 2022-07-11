Di Maria: It’s important for Juve and for me to win

Juventus today held the first press conference for summer transfer window signing Angel Di Maria, with the Argentine international speaking to the media on a number of topics.

First off, he was asked about the experience of joining the Bianconeri, and what the fans can expect from the veteran.

“I am really happy to be here today and to wear this jersey. To join this great Italian club, I’ve been welcomed with love and affection for me and my family, I am really grateful. “It’s the usual Di Maria, the one that ones to win at all costs, this is the kind of Di Maria that has joined Juventus. It’s important for Juve and for me to win. What matters is to work hard for the team and myself.”

Argentina are one of the favorites for this winter’s World Cup, was that on his mind when deciding to move to Italy?

“In football, things change quickly, my idea was to go back to Argentina, but things change and I am happy to be here at Juventus. “My mind is focused on Juventus and then I’ll think about the national team, but I’ve joined a great club to win. What I want to do is to win with Juventus and then I’ll focus on the national team when the right moment arrives. “You never know, football changes quickly, basically since they got in touch with me, everything has gone in the best possible way and this is the way I feel. I am focused on this year, I’ll do my best to win the Scudetto and then we’ll think about the rest.”

Where does he see himself contributing to Massimiliano Allegri’s side?

“I like to be an assist man and be part of an important group with many top players, I want to be an added value for this team. “I’m a player that likes to play football in any role, I like to be part of a group, I have a strong character. As for the position, I like to play on the right flank to score or provide assists, but the coach will tell me where he wants me to be on the pitch.”

Thoughts on Juventus and looking to get back to their title-winning ways?

“Such an important club like Juventus insisted a lot have me, it was impossible to reject their proposal. They waited for my contract to expire, I was determined to join this club to make sure my family was happy. I wanted to be sure that I could fully dedicate myself to this incoming season. “Juventus are Juventus. They’ve won many titles. I was determined to come here to help Juventus go back to their top level. What’s important in my opinion is to create a good unity. “Juventus is the only club I talked with from the very beginning. I am a close friend of Rui Costa of Benfica who contacted me, but nothing more. Juventus insisted a lot, they came up to me for 40 days, waiting for my decision, I was grateful for the great interest they showed and I met several players in my national team that played here. The club’s greatness made me pick Juve, I know many players and this had an impact in my decision.”

Had Di Maria spoken to anyone about Juve, especially Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo or Gianluigi Buffon?