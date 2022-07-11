Women’s Euro 2022: PPM saves, then France storms past Italy in Group D opener

It may sound weird to play the “What if” game when the final score ends up being 5-1, but as the second half played out between Italy and France Sunday night, I couldn’t help but do it. That’s mostly because of what happened in the minutes following the main event of said game that went on in my head, no matter how much of a wide margin the final score was.

It was Juventus Women on Juventus Women crime, the moment I speak of.

One of Juve’s best attackers, Barbara Bonansea, was clear in on goal, looking to give Italy an early 1-0 lead. The only thing between Bonansea and the Azzurre’s first goal of the Euros was the goalkeeper that she had gone up against so often in training over the past nine or 10 months, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

PPM kept Bonansea off the scoresheet with a sweet kick save. Then France absolutely took over.

In the minutes following Bonansea’s shot being saved by her club teammate in the opposing goal, France had built a quick 2-0 lead. That soon became 3-0. Then 4-0. And finally 5-0, as France’s first-half blitz of an absolutely flummoxed Italy produced the best performance in the opening 45 minutes that we have seen at the Women’s European Championship thus far. It was an impressive showing obviously, but it was one that you had to think at least had the chance to play out differently if Bonansea had beaten her club teammate in the France goal and given Italy a 1-0 lead rather than seeing that shot that she’s finished so many times before be saved and then see one of the tournament favorites turn right around and do what they did the rest of the first half.

See, what if.

Or, at the very least, what could have been for a few minutes at minimum.

France were great in the first half, showing the kind of potential that has so many thinking they can win the whole damn thing in such a wide-open field this summer. Their attacking prowess was tantalizing, with the kind of speed and ferocity that few teams in the 16-team field can truly match. And when you combine just how out of sorts Italy’s defense was, with players who are usually so assured at the back playing the complete opposite of that, it was the perfect storm for a team like France to take the lead, build on it and then run away with it.

So who knows if Bonansea’s potential goal that didn’t end up being a goal would have truly slowed that first-half version of France down, but it certainly would have allowed the Azzurre to play a little more of their game rather than chasing a game when they were anything but their usual selves.

Remember, this is an Italy team that has gotten results against some of the other really good teams in this tournament like Spain, Norway and Denmark. But France just caught them at the perfect time — and with it came one hell of a first half.

I believe they call that “a perfect storm.” And because of it, Italy has an uphill battle the rest of the group stage if it wants to make the knockout rounds of Euro 2022.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS