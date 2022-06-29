Report: Juventus finalize contract details with Ángel Di Maria

With a breakthrough in negotiations to begin the work week, Juventus and Ángel Di Maria’s representation have put the final the details on the Argentine winger’s new contract.

That’s the word from Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, who reported Tuesday night the details of what Di Maria will earn during his time with Juventus have essentially been fully defined. The big detail, according to Di Marzio, is that Di Maria’s salary on his one-year contract will be €6 million net rather than the €7 million that was previously reported over the last few weeks, with the contract capable of reaching higher levels based on performance-related bonuses when it comes to appearances and goals scored.

Basically, as Di Marzio writes, the better Di Maria is for Juventus next season then the more money he will make over the course of his contract.

It is unsure when Di Maria may actually undergo his medical and/or put pen to paper on his contract with Juventus. A report out of Argentina on Tuesday said that Di Maria could very well sign his contract within the next 24 hours — so basically on Wednesday — while the date of the medical is still a bit of a guessing game at this point.

Either way, with the contract details now essentially out of the way, we can get down to what the most important thing is in this pursuit — getting Di Maria to Turin and ready to roll before Max Allegri opens preseason training the first week of July.

All of this comes after multiple weeks of waiting for Di Maria to give his final answer to Juventus. Between then and now, we’ve heard that Juventus had confidence in a deal happen, then not a lot of confidence, and then confidence returning after it appeared that Juve became the only legitimate option the 34-year-old winger had as he looked for a new club after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2021-22 season.

With Di Maria — and Paul Pogba, who had final details of his deal wrapped up late last week — on board, Juventus can presumably get on with the bulk of its summer mercato. Just to what extent that will be remains to be seen, but with rumors of a deal for Nicolo Zaniolo being discussed with Roma and Matthijs de Ligt’s status being anything but certain, it’s likely to be a very interesting month of July and August.