The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 105: Talking de Ligt, Di Maria and Zaniolo, oh my!

As we get into the final days of June, it’s safe to say the transfer market is very much heating up a lot like the temperatures wherever you may live across the world.

Juventus is very much in the thick of it, for better or for worse, when it comes to some big club-altering moves both in the short term and the long term. Big names and big amounts of money are being discussed for a handful of players, as well as the very much predictable swap deals being thrown out there because it wouldn’t be a summer mercato without a swap deal or two being discussed.

The center of activity right now involves the future of Juventus’ best defender, Matthijs de Ligt, as Chelsea and its new ownership group looks to strengthen its squad after falling behind the two-headed monster of Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League. It comes at a time in which Juventus are trying to negotiate a contract extension with the 22-year-old Dutchman, one that would lower his release clause but put the rumors of his future to the side for at least 12 months.

All the while, Juventus is also looking to complete a couple of other big-time deals, although one doesn’t have a big-time transfer fee attached to it like de Ligt would.

That’s where it all begins this week, and with July approaching there’s only one thing on pretty much everybody’s mind right now — the summer mercato.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks, we discuss:

The sudden burst of rumors involving Matthijs de Ligt potentially leaving Juventus and heading to the Premier League, with Chelsea being the No. 1 suitor for the 22-year-old Dutchman.

Chelsea’s first reported offer for de Ligt was ... pretty funny.

The benefits and shortfalls of selling de Ligt this summer compared to next summer.

Just how much trust we have in Juventus’ front office to spend that money wisely whenever they do end up parting company with de Ligt.

In the end, do we believe Juventus will sell de Ligt this summer?

Looking at Juventus’ reported deal for Ángel Di Maria, which at the time of recording was still inching toward the finish line.

Looking at Juventus reported pursuit of Nicolo Zaniolo, which looks to be something that is happening no matter what happens with the Di Maria deal.

Twitter questions — including would a Christian Pulisic plus €45 million be enough for de Ligt, what the right kind of profile for a backup to Dusan Vlahovic should be, how bad would losing de Ligt be for Juve’s already-suffering defense and if Juve has the makings of a really good midfield with Paul Pogba’s arrival this summer.

