Juventus, Ángel Di Maria ‘talking about the final details,’ agent says

After weeks of waiting, it appears suddenly appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel involving Juventus’ deal for Ángel Di Maria.

These are the words of Di Maria’s agent, according to La Stampa, on Monday:

“We are talking about the final details and waiting for Juventus to give the OK on certain things.” (Source: Football Italia)

Just how long the approval to those “certain things” might take, but this is about as close of an idea as we’ve come to the 34-year-old Di Maria accepting Juventus’ offer and seeing the Argentine locked into the squad for the 2022-23 season.

This comes after the more reputable sources in Italy when it comes to Juventus things said that the deal was either at the finish line or pretty damn close to it.

Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti said that the Di Maria camp has approved Juventus proposal, widely reported as a one-year contract (plus the potential for another) with an annual salary of €7 million net. Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano both essentially said what Di Maria’s agent said later in the day — that a deal is close and there’s positive movement but there are still some details to hammer out.

Basically, things are getting there. And for the first time in all of this, we actually have an update from somebody involved in the negotiations rather than relying on reports from the assembled Italian media.

All of this comes after weeks in which Di Maria needed more and more time to try and make a decision about his future. With the World Cup being midseason this year and his exit from Paris Saint-Germain already taking place, the Argentine winger was looking for a short-term option to stay match fit ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

It has been over a month now since Nicolo Schira reported that Di Maria’s (and Paul Pogba’s) move to Juventus this summer was “at the final stage,” with there being some key points along the way in which he reportedly asked for more time to see if he wanted to make the Juve move go through if or somebody else would come in at the 11th hour.

But now, as we are just a few days away from July, Di Maria’s deal looks like it’s almost done. Like done done, not waiting and waiting and waiting some more. The waiting game looks like it’s going to be coming to an end just like the meetings with Sassuolo over Manuel Locatelli eventually ended last summer. And the positive result for a player Max Allegri really seems to want looks to be arriving this time, too.