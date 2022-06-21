Reports: Juventus still confident that Ángel Di Maria will accept their offer

Waiting. Waiting. And, you guessed it, more waiting.

Juventus’ chase of Argentinian winger Ángel Di Maria has been anything but a quick and efficient kind of transaction. It hasn’t necessarily reached Manuel Locatelli negotiation meetings every few days kind of levels just yet, but there’s certainly but more than a few instances in which there’s been a supposed time in which a decision will come down ... and then that time has passed without anything actually happening.

Fret not, according to at least one big-name transfer reporter in Italy.

According to Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio and La Gazzetta dello Sport (via VecchiaSignora.com), there are still some very confident feelings amongst Juventus’ front office that Di Maria will accept the club’s offer to join the Bianconeri this summer. Juve have reportedly maintained contact with Di Maria’s camp all throughout his summer vacation to Ibiza — sounds nice, huh? — and keeping true to their offer of a one-year contract worth €7 million net a season.

“The Bianconeri are confidently awaiting a response from the player,” Di Marzio writes, which is a bit of a turn from what we heard not very long ago — or, two weeks ago if we want to be exact about everything — about just how Juve were feeling about a potential Di Maria deal.

The main question is: How long will Juventus actually have to wait for a response from Di Maria?

Over the last week or so we’ve continuously heard about a decision being made by X day or Y day. We were reportedly set to hear one before Friday — and that didn’t happen. Maybe we get one by the end of the weekend — and that didn’t happen, either. Could Tuesday be the day? Yeah, sure. So could, Wednesday or Thursday or Friday.

At this point, we don’t really have any true sense of when a decision may come down the pipe. We know one of Juve’s two big free-agent deals has been essentially done for days now, with Paul Pogba enjoying vacation time in Miami and basically waiting until the new fiscal year starts in July to make it all officially official. But for Di Maria, it’s basically been a plane flying above the airport during a thunderstorm for a good amount of days now, with clearance for landing very much unknown. And until then, we’ll just be waiting ... and waiting ... and waiting.

What’s a couple more days at this point, right?