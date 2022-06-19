Report: Adrien Rabiot has asked for a move away from Juventus this summer

We’ve been wondering what the first domino to fall would be during a summer in which a lot of things at Juventus could change — especially in midfield — and we might be getting it somewhat soon.

As we await one Frenchman to make his return to Juve, another one looks to be headed toward the exit door.

Yes, that is what Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reported this weekend, folks. Through his representation — namely his mother who serves as his agent — midfielder Adrien Rabiot has expressed his desire to leave Juventus this summer after three years at the club. Just as there was last summer, there are a handful of Premier League clubs reportedly circling with interest to sign the 27-year-old Frenchman. Manchester United are believed to be very interested, while Chelsea and Newcastle have been names thrown out there as well, with the latter also being reportedly interested in Rabiot during last summer’s transfer window.

As Di Marzio writes, Rabiot “has expressed the will to leave and change teams, so in all likelihood the paths will separate,” as Juventus could reportedly seek around €15 million for the Frenchman this summer.

While that €15 million figure might be to the liking of some, Juventus would certainly benefit from getting a player off the books that they signed for “free” three years ago and has been one of the club’s highest earners ever since. With this development, Juventus could very well see both Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey leave Turin this summer, saving a whole lot of money on salary to begin with. And with those two players off the roster, you could also see how it would result in the chance for new players — or, say, a young Italian midfielder or two — to come in and take their spot(s).

With Paul Pogba’s expected arrival, Rabiot could very well be reading the writing on the wall when it comes to a potential massive hit in playing time ahead of the 2022 men’s World Cup. Based on where Pogba prefers to play in a 4-3-3 — the formation that the Italian press has continuously said Max Allegri will use as his preferred tactical setup next season — then there’s reason to believe that Rabiot would be the biggest one impacted.

If it is as simple as one Frenchman essentially replacing the other on Juventus’ roster, so be it. But when it comes to Juventus midfielders who look the most likely to be leaving this summer, Rabiot just joined Arthur as the name atop the list. And because of it, there’s just another wrinkle added to what is bound to be a busy summer transfer window ... even if it doesn’t seem like it is right now.