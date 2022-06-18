Reports: Juventus close to extending Nicolo Fagioli’s contact through 2026

It’s hard to remember a time in recent years when Juventus had as much young talent at one position coming back to Turin after spending the previous season on loan like we’re seeing right now. Juventus’ group of young midfielders all 21 years old or younger are ready to try and prove their worth, with a summer of jockeying for position as the 2022-23 season approaches potentially ahead of them.

But first, for Nicolo Fagioli and others, locking down a long-term future is first up on the docket before turning their attention toward the short-term goals.

According to the likes of La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Giovanni Albanese and Italian transfer reporter Nicolo Schira, Juventus and Fagioli’s camp are close to agreeing to a new contract through 2026 following a meeting held on Thursday. It was previously reported as the two sides opened earlier this month that one of Fagioli’s main requests that would come with his new contract would be the chance to play for Max Allegri next season rather than going back out on loan for a second consecutive year.

Fagioli — along with fellow young midfielders Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Rovella (and maybe even Filippo Ranocchia) — is expected to be a part of Juventus’ preseason tour in the United States, and has been rumored to be either staying with the Bianconeri next season or potentially going back to the club he helped get promoted to Serie A this past year, Cremonese.

#Fagioli e la #Juventus molto vicini all'accordo per il rinnovo. ⏳⚪⚫ — Giovanni Albanese (@GiovaAlbanese) June 16, 2022

Getting Fagioli locked up to a new long-term deal will be an incredibly positive sign no matter what jersey he will be wearing next season. It’s a sign that Juventus view him as a piece of their squad for the future. And if it’s up to Fagioli, then that future could very well start this coming season as he steps into the Juventus midfield picture after being named Serie B’s young player of the season.

(For what’s worth, Juventus are also reportedly working on a contract extension with Ranocchia, who seems almost certain to go out on loan to a Serie A club next season.)

But when it comes to Fagioli’s chances of making Juventus’ roster next season, that might be down to who the club is able to offload more than anything. They can want to keep him around all they want, but if the likes of Arthur or Adrien Rabiot or any of the other handful of midfielders who are rumored to be on the move don’t actually move and they’re still in Turin come the start of the season, then Fagioli’s status won’t be as certain as he might hope. If there are multiple openings even after the expected arrival of Paul Pogba, then it’s fair game.

What’s best about the whole situation is that there are young players, from the Juventus academy, who are on the cusp of breaking into the senior squad and are forcing the issue to have the front office put faith in them. There’s only one way to see if they will sink or swim and that’s to give them a chance — which is exactly what Fagioli seems to want right now.