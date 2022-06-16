OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Mattia De Sciglio renews through 2025

It took until the middle of June, but Juventus has officially announced its first business matter of the 2022 offseason. And it’s one that ... probably isn’t going to get a lot of fanfare.

Juventus announced Thursday that veteran fullback Mattia De Sciglio has signed a contract extension through 2025. That’s not exactly earth-shattering news seeing as De Sciglio’s new deal being done had been reported weeks ago and pretty much a certainty for longer than that. But with this announcement, Juventus has officially settled all matters when it comes to players who were out of contract come the end of the 2021-22 season.

All told, three out of the five major names saw their contracts extended (De Sciglio, Juan Cuadrado and Mattia Perin) while there will be two very notable names leaving on a free transfer this summer in Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi.

For De Sciglio, this very much seems like a move that was driven by the guy who is his manager again more than a move driven by Juventus needing somebody like him on the roster for the next three years. We all know how big of a fan of De Sciglio that Max Allegri is, and seeing the two together for an extended period of time again shouldn’t be a surprise.

And just think about it, De Sciglio was a player who was out on loan because he wasn’t in Andrea Pirlo’s plans entering the 2020-21 campaign. Now, essentially 12 months after returning from that loan deal and seeing Allegri re-hired at Juventus, he’s sticking around.

De Sciglio is what he is at this point. He’ll provide decent cover for whoever ends up being Juventus’ two starting fullbacks next season. Unless he is playing against Roma, De Sciglio isn’t going to be all that impressive going forward, with his impact coming more on the offensive end rather than being the bombing fullback up and down the wings.

But hey, I guess when it comes to a depth piece, De Sciglio is fine. Let’s just hope that’s that what he is for most of this new contract. Hopefully. Hopefully, hopefully, hopefully.