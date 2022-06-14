Reports: The Paul Pogba deal is done, will be announced in July

Some of the top clubs in Europe have been busy. They’re bringing in players for medicals, they’re actually announcing transfers and the look of their respective squads are starting to take shape, much to the approval of their loyal fanbases.

Juventus, while not totally there yet, appears to have gotten a major piece of business for the summer finally completed.

According reports out of Italy from Goal Italia’s Romeo Ageesti and others, Juventus has put the finishing touches on the deal to bring Paul Pogba back to Juventus. It is a deal the club has been working on for weeks, with reports coming out late last that Paris Saint-Germain might be trying to do some sort of last-ditch effort to try and bring the Frenchman back to his home country rather than making a return to Italy. Instead, as has been reported pretty consistently over the last few weeks, Pogba has been pretty solid in his stance that he was going to re-sign with Juventus and nothing is going to change that.

Now the real is reportedly done. Like done done done.

Pogba’s move back to Juventus will be announced in July, per Agresti — which makes sense considering that is when the new fiscal year begins and that’s following the same path as some of the other free transfers the club has made in recent years.

Anche gli ultimi dettagli ormai sono stati sistemati: #Pogba torna alla #Juventus. L’ufficialità a luglio // The finishing touches to the deal have now been applied: Pogba is coming back to Juventus. It will be announced in July ⚪️⚫️ @Goalitalia @Goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) June 14, 2022

When Agresti is putting flame emojis into his tweets, you know things are pretty much a go. And at this point, with everything that we’ve heard about this deal and how Juve’s been working toward this point for weeks now, it’s pretty refreshing to see something different being reported.

And for the positive if you’re Juventus, too.

As Fabrizio Romano and others have been reporting, Pogba will return to Juventus on an €8 million net a season salary, with the potential for more with add-ons. That will make him one of the highest-paid players at the club, and quite possibly the highest entering the 2022-23 season depending on what happens with Matthijs de Ligt’s contract extension.

That’s a lot of cash for a 29-year-old player who has missed a lot of time due to injury in recent seasons. But, on the opposite end of the equation, Pogba could very well be coming back to Juventus with a chip on his shoulder and wanting to prove a few things based on what things were like with Manchester United the last few seasons. (Hint: they weren’t great.)

No matter what, though, as we wait on news for other deals like Ángel Di Maria to get done, the return of Paul Pogba is happening. We will have to wait until July, but it’s happening.