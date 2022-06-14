The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 103: The offseason Twitter question mailbag

It is the offseason. The rumor mill has basically been telling us most of the same stuff over the last couple of weeks and Juventus is currently yet to close any deals in an official capacity.

So what does that mean for us?

Well, we could talk about those transfer rumors — again. Or, we could do something a little different and try to entertain rather than regurgitate the same kind of takes that we’ve been saying on this website and on the podcast for weeks now.

That’s why we brought in the help of our Twitter followers.

Behold, dear readers and listeners, this our first official episode where we pretty much only answer the questions that you all sent in. Good times, right?

Instead of doing Twitter questions at the end of an episode, we brought them to the forefront and gave everybody a break from the constant talk of when Paul Pogba and/or Ángel Di Maria will sign with Juventus. (Maybe it’s next week! Maybe it’s the week after! Hell, maybe it’s going to be in July!)

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks, we discuss:

An offseason Twitter mailbag with questions from you the listeners!

But before that, we actually talk about some on-field stuff — Federico Gatti’s debut with the Italian national team, which just so happens to have come a few months before he is likely to make his official Juventus debut.

And now, the Twitter questions! Those topics include:

If we think Max Allegri will make it to the end of his contract, one that expires in three years.

Just how much blame would you put Juventus’ struggles this past season on Max Allegri, the players themselves and the injuries that were a constant throughout much of the year.

Whether we can see the day in which Andrea Pirlo ever comes back to manage Juventus again. (Pirlo has taken a managerial job in Turkey recently.)

If Juve’s top two midfielders will be Manuel Locatelli and Paul Pogba, who should be third between Adrien Rabiot and Denis Zakaria (and Weston McKennie)?

To the complete contrary, should Juventus go after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic when Paul Pogba chases the money and surprises the Juve front office when he signs with Paris Saint-Germain?

Should there be worries about Federico Chiesa’s playing style potential putting him at risk for another major knee injury in the future.

A twist on things: Where do we think Juventus would finish if last season’s squad picked up and left Serie A behind to join the Premier League?

Closing arguments: What are the expectations for next season?

You can listen to Episode 103 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast here:

