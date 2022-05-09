The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 98: A dead rubber ends in a Juve implosion

In their first game since clinching a Champions League place for next season, Juventus went out and completely bottled a sure-fire win against a relegation battler at the Ferraris.

Ah, this season.

It just never ceases to leave you wanting more, right?

In the game before Juventus is set to face its most-heated rival in the Coppa Italia final, Juventus’ 2-1 loss to relegation-battling Genoa summed up a whole lot of what this season has been like for many of us. There wasn’t a whole lot riding on it knowing that Juve is already assured of finishing in the top four, but it still had the kind of vibes that has pretty much been a constant whenever the Bianconeri has thrown away points against a below-average side this season.

And because of it, Juventus is now assured of finishing with fewer points in Max Allegri’s return season than they did in Andrea Pirlo’s lone season at the helm.

Ah, this season is a fun one, isn’t it?

You shouldn’t answer it. Why? Because we have a podcast to give you.

This week on the Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaway from the week that was — including if getting mad at Juventus for blowing a lead against Genoa is something worth doing and if it’s time to worry about the most recent stretch of games that Dusan Vlahovic has had after some completely average defenders have kept him quiet.

Further thoughts on Juventus’ loss to Genoa in which Max Allegri’s moves kinda-sorta backfired and an opponent battling relegation suddenly came alive to steal three points.

Mattia De Sciglio, what the heck?

Moise Kean, what the heck?

Thoughts on the Coppa Italia final against Inter Milan, which will serve as one last chance for Juventus to make something out of this 2021-22 season in which the Bianconeri have yet to claim a win over their rivals from the blue side of the San Siro.

Twitter questions — including why Juventus players continue to be so slow and static despite the three coaching changes over the last three years, which Juventus player we think has the coolest mom and some predictions for the three upcoming European finals. (Yes, Chuks actually makes predictions — shocking, right?)

