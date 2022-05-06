Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Genoa

Juventus has locked up a top four finish. We’ve known that for a few days now. That’s good because it will prevent any kind of last-minute stress like we saw happen 12 months ago when Andrea Pirlo’s squad was scratching and clawing — and needing a big amount of help — to get into fourth place.

So now, as Juventus gets ready to face relegation-threatened Genoa tonight at Marassi, one of the two goals that was still out there for the taking is checked off the list. (It’s not the one we wanted six or seven months ago and it’s settling for a fraction of said original goal in a way, but it’s better than the worst-case scenario. Also, the other goal that Juventus currently has can’t be reached in this game because it’s a one-off final next week.)

OK, so it’s true that there’s a few million of Euros on the line when it comes down to finishing in third place as compared to where Juve currently sits in fourth. And, with how Napoli has been up and down over the last few weeks, it’s not like third place is totally out of the realm of possibilities before this season comes to an end.

Maybe the biggest thing to get out of this season is to ensure that this team is in about as good of shape as it can be entering Wednesday night’s Coppa Italia final. Because of the amount of injuries that Max Allegri is currently dealing with, it’s not like he can sit all of his most important players and give them over a week’s worth of rest between Juve’s last game and the showdown with Inter.

Allegri has said he will field a strong lineup against Genoa tonight, which can be taken a few different ways because you know there’s bound to be some sort of squad rotation.

But as long as there’s no injuries and no stupidity happening at the Marassi tonight, then Juventus trying to beat a struggling and dejected Genoa side coming off a brutal loss in the Derby della Lanterna against Sampdoria last weekend has a good chance of happening.

And if that does happen, the Juve’s still got a shot of equaling last season’s point total — which, in the grand scheme of things, would be a decent thing to try and accomplish.

MATCH INFO

When: Friday, May 6, 2022.

Where: Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 9 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 3 p.m. Eastern time, 12 p.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Rugani, De Sciglio; Arthur, Miretti, Rabiot; Dybala, Vlahovic, Kean.

Juventus bench: Perin, Pinsoglio, Chiellini, de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Bernardeschi, Zakaria, Morata, Aké.

Genoa starting XI (4-2-3-1): Sirigu; Hefti, Ostigard, Bani, Criscito; Galdames, Badelj; Amiri, Melegoni, Portanova; Destro.

Genoa bench: Semper, Masiello, Guomundsson, Vasquez, Ghiglione, Ekuban, Vodisek, Hernani, Yeboah, Cambiaso, Rovella.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 2 (United Kingdom); Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K (Italy).

Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); BTSport.com, BT Sport app (United Kingdom); DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here