The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 101: The 2021-22 Season Review Extravaganza!

We have officially said goodbye to the 2021-22 season, one that clearly fell short of expectations we had for Juventus and that Juventus’ players and coaches had for themselves.

Regardless, as is the case for your favorite neighborhood Juventus podcast, once the season is over we deem it time to hand out some hardware.

You know, trophies of sorts. The thing that Juventus didn’t win this season — the first time in a decade we can say something like that.

For good or for bad, we spend the next hour of your time looking back at the 2021-22 season that saw Juventus start out terribly, rebound to go on a few decent unbeaten runs but never truly achieve much of anything we wanted them to outside of finishing in the top four and secure Champions League football for next year. Max Allegri’s return season didn’t exactly go as planned, and the veteran manager certainly didn’t blow anybody away with how had this team playing outside of a few instances.

Was it a disappointment? Was it a lost season of sorts? Was there ... progress?

Who knows, really — and that’s maybe the most unfortunate part(s) of it all.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks, we discuss:

End of season awards!

Who was Juventus’ most valuable player during the 2021-22 season?

Who was Juventus’ least valuable player during the 2021-22 season?

Who was Juventus’ biggest disappointment during the 2021-22 season?

Who was Juventus’ biggest surprise during the 2021-22 season?

No Twitter questions this week because we were too busy handing out so many awards that we ran out of time. They will be back next week, we promise!

You can listen to Episode 101 of The Old Lady Speaks here:

