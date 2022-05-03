OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Barbara Bonansea renews with Juventus Women

It’s official: The core of Juventus Women’s attack is sticking together.

First Lina Hurtig. Then Cristiana Girelli. Now, the final member of the talented attacking trio has put pen to paper on a new contract.

Juventus Women announced Tuesday that winger Barbara Bonansea — a player who has been rumored to potentially want to go abroad and cash in on her obvious talents — has signed a contract extension with the club through 2024, the same two-year deal that Girelli and Hurtig signed over the last six weeks. Bonansea, who has been with Juventus Women since its first season five years ago, has been a mainstay at the club and one of its most important players from the beginning.

And now, that partnership is set to continue as women’s football officially gets professional status starting next season.

From Juventus’ official website:

The story continues together and the bond is strengthened with a desire to experience more of the highs collected over these years, starting from the passion that has made the goals achieved possible and to make the future as bright as the present is today. Congratulations, Barbara! See you on the pitch!

Bonansea ranks third in all-time appearances for Juventus Women — which is pretty impressive considering she’s had a couple of lengthy injury spells that have kept her on the sidelines for extended periods of time. When healthy, though, Bonansea has proven to be arguably Juve’s best attacking threat, with the capability to set up one of her teammates just as much as she’s capable of scoring on her own.

Considering the last two years have seen rumors pop up about her future in Turin — as well as a reported move in agents to the late Mino Raiola last year — seeing Bonansea continue to extend her contract with Juventus might be a surprise to some. You have to think that the recent professionalism developments as well as Juve’s European success this season under first-year manager Joe Montemurro has played a major role in swaying a decision to add on another two years to her contract in Turin. Same goes for pretty much all of Juve’s best players extending their contracts as well.

No more rumors of a potential departure.

Bonansea is here to stay. Just like Girelli, just like Hurtig, just like so many others.

The core is sticking together — and with what we’ve seen in Montemurro’s first season at the helm, that’s a pretty good development for the future.