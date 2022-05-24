The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 100: The last dance with Chiello and La Joya

Juventus played its season finale over the weekend. Unlike last season, it was a season finale that really didn’t have anything riding on it for Juventus. There was plenty on the line for Fiorentina, but for Juventus it was just the deadest rubber of all dead rubbers.

That meant we didn’t have to talk much about that as we hit 100.

Instead, we could talk about that game before Juventus’ season finale.

And what a night it was — more because of what was happening outside of the game rather than the game itself, one that ended with Juventus blowing a 2-0 lead late against Lazio in the final minute of stoppage time to instead draw 2-2. Last Monday night, exactly a week after this podcast episode goes live, was a night for Juventus fans to remember and certainly one that both Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala will hold close to their heart.

It was a night to say goodbye to one of the best defenders Juve has ever seen.

it was a nice to say goodbye — even though the vast majority of us didn’t want to do so — to one of the best goal scorers in Juventus’ storied history.

Chiellini and Dybala are a big part of Juventus’ history the last decade and beyond. So, instead of talking about a stupid result in a game that didn’t mean anything like what happened against Fiorentina, we decided to focus on these two guys who are easily two of our favorites.

Plus, as you know with this time of year, things to do with next season always pop up — and that was definitely the case over the last week.

On Episode 100 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

One singular takeaway from the week that was — we aren’t going to talk much — if anything at all — about Juventus’ 2-0 season-ending loss to Fiorentina on Saturday night.

Looking back at the home finale on Monday night against Lazio. Not really talking about the game as you might think, but moreso talking about the farewells to Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala as they each got one hell of a sendoff in their final games at Allianz Stadium as Juventus players.

However, as you might have noticed, the tone surrounding Chiellini and Dybala’s respective farewells was very, very different.

Also, how about that reaction Juventus president Andrea Agnelli got during Chiellini’s post-game ceremony? That was ... rough.

Juventus are reportedly close to signing Paul Pogba and Ángel Di Maria on free transfers. Is this a good idea? Is this a bad idea? Could one of them be worse of an idea than the other?

Twitter questions — including realistic and dream scenarios for the summer transfer window and what some of most favorite and least favorite memories from the 2021-22 season ended up being.

You can listen to Episode 100 of The Old Lady Speaks here:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks to drop every Monday for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please feel free to give us a nice rating and review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.

Also, if you haven’t already, please take part in recent our listener survey and let us know what you think of the podcast as a whole. We greatly appreciate the feedback and thank you all for taking part in it.