Allegri: Juventus must improve from this season

While it may have appeared to us that Juventus have bid farewell to Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala, apparently they will both kit up one more time in the iconic black and white stripes to take on Fiorentina.

There’s little to play for in this trip to Florence for the Bianconeri even though their hosts are still trying to ensure their spot in the new Europa Conference League and will need to match or better Atalanta’s result against Empoli.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, coach Massimiliano Allegri gave a squad update.

“We are all going to Florence apart from Danilo, Federico Chiesa and Mattia De Sciglio. Everyone else is available and Weston McKennie might even get to play a few minutes. “Chiellini leaves a big gap in this team, because he has been an extraordinary defender and still is, because he will be playing tomorrow. The lessons he taught the players will remain going forward.”

Clashes against Fiorentina tend to be heated battles, and this game will be the fourth time the two sides face off this season after already coming up against each other in the two-legged Coppa Italia semifinals.

“I expect an open game against a side that is challenging to get into Europe. It’s going to be a fiery atmosphere and we need to enjoy it.”

Allegri acknowledged that the pressure was on him with this being Juve’s first season in nearly a dozen years where they have won no trophies.