OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Lisa Boattin, Pauline Peyraud Magnin sign on through 2024

It’s no surprise for the end of a season to kickoff a flurry of moves for the Juventus women. Since the club has had so much continuity amongst its core group of players since it came to be five years ago, the final weeks of the season and then those following the final Serie A Femminile fixture usually means locking down a few players for next year.

And what do you know ...

On Thursday, Juventus Women announced a pair of contract extensions, one for one of their most productive stalwarts and the other for a newcomer who has quickly acclimated herself to life in Turin. Lisa Boattin, who has quickly developed into one of the best defenders in Italy, and goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin have both signed contract extensions through the 2024 season, only solidifying themselves as key components to Joe Montemurro’s project heading into Year 2 with the Australian-Italian at the helm.

The news comes on the backs of central defender Linda Sembrant and midfielder Sofie Pedersen each signing one-year contract extensions earlier in the week.

Boattin, who has been at Juventus since the women’s team was founded, has been one of the Bianconere’s best players over the last couple of years. She’s developed into arguably the best left back in the league and, at just 25 years of age, is only showing signs of getting better and better. She’s now one of Juventus’ most capped players, and will certainly be a leader of this team no matter who else is around simply because she’s won just as much as anybody during her time in Turin.

In short, seeing Boattin get a contract extension is nothing short of the easiest choice this team could have made to ensure that a really good player stays right where she is.

This for Peyraud-Magnin weren’t so easy during her first weeks at Juventus Women after her summer move from Atlético Madrid to become the Bianconeri’s new starting keeper, replacing the Milan-bound Laura Giuliani. But once Peyraud-Magnin looked to be settled, that’s where her quality started to show. Surely working with Montemurro during their time at Arsenal helped that, but there was also the fact that her play has spoken volumes to how she is the better goalkeeper for this team at this moment.

You look at her sheer shot-stopping ability has been out there for everybody to see — most notably in the stunning scoreless draw against Chelsea that helped Juve advance to the knockout round of the Women’s Champions League. And on top of that, it’s not like Juve’s been anywhere close to the consistent lineup more often than not, with Juve’s big three central defenders — captain Sara Gama, Cecilia Salvai and Linda Sembrant — all missing notable time due to injury during the 2021-22 season. That means, as you probably figured out, Peyraud-Magnin has been trying to adjust to a new team with different combinations in front of her a good amount of the time.

The one consistent force? That would be Boattin on the left side of Juve’s defense.