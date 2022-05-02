The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 97: Welcome to the Fabio Miretti hour

This weekend saw Juventus lock up a spot in the top four of the Serie A standings.

It also saw one of the club’s most promising youngsters in years fulfill a boyhood dream and make his first-ever start at the senior level for Juventus.

As you might expect, the conversation was centered around Fabio Miretti. No offense to Juventus making the Champions League with room to spare (unlike last season), but when you’ve got an 18-year-old kid playing that well and looking like he belongs right away, then it’s only natural that we are going to talk a lot about him.

Juve’s 2-1 win during Serie A’s Sunday lunchtime kickoff was certainly memorable for two things — Leonardo Bonucci’s birthday brace and Miretti’s debut in the starting lineup. It was the old guy and the new kid being two of the best players on the field. And with how Miretti played, he was the center of our attention.

Sorry, Leo.

But this was the day in which Fabio Miretti was the one to focus on.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including what Juventus might be interested in accomplishing over the next couple of weeks of the season now that the Champions League spot is secured, and our resident Agent of Chaos being disappointed in a way that Juve won’t be in a lower level European competition next season.

Thoughts on Fabio Miretti’s debut in the starting lineup and how impressed we were by the Juve youth product.

Seriously, we talked a lot about Fabio Miretti because he deserves it.

The importance of Miretti’s development and the Under-23 project as a whole.

Juventus has qualified for next season’s Champions League — now what?

Twitter questions — including what we would like to see from Juventus the rest of the season, if Juve potentially finishing in third place something to be happy about knowing how this season has gone, and if Max Allegri could play Miretti, Matias Soulé and Marley Aké all at once before the season is over. (We just answer the questions, folks.)

You can listen to Episode 97 of The Old Lady Speaks here:

