Report: Federico Bernardeschi will not sign a new deal with Juventus

As we await one Federico’s much-anticipated return, it looks as though the other Federico signed from Fiorentina won’t be a member of Juventus’ roster when that day arrives.

The Wings, they are a changing.

According to Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti on Thursday, Federico Bernardeschi is in his final days as a Juventus player, as the 28-year-old will not sign a new contract with the club and will leave this summer on a free transfer, Bernardeschi, who signed from Fiorentina in the summer of 2017 for €40 million, has been long rumored to likely be on the way out as one of the many Juve players whose contract expired come the summertime.

Bernardeschi has recently been rumored to be a target of Lazio (and former manager Maurizio Sarri).

To see Juventus part ways with Juventus is not nearly the surprise as it would have been for somebody like Juan Cuadrado or as it has been for Paulo Dybala, two players who were very much in the same kind of situation with a contract was set to expire after the 2021-22 season. As we’ve come to know, Cuadrado is the only one of this trio who actually will be at Juventus beyond this weekend’s season finale against Fiorentina.

So, in a way, I guess it’s somewhat fitting that Bernardeschi’s final game at Juventus will be at the same stadium in which he played so many years before coming to Turin to try and be part of the Bianconeri’s winger revolution under Max Allegri 1.0.

That, obviously, never happened. Bernardeschi’s career at Juve has been more about his inability to live up to that big-time transfer fee rather than a whole bunch of (good) memories filling our collective brains. Bernardeschi looked like he might be salvaging at least a little bit of good faith with his post-Euro 2020 bounce in form to begin the 2021-22 season, but that quickly fizzled out and his second half of the campaign has been dominated by injury and his recent return to the lineup. (Which has been fairly solid although nothing all that spectacular.)

At least we’ll always have that goal against Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia semis this season.

While Bernardeschi is leaving, the return of Federico Chiesa will be one of the best things to happen to Juventus over the summer. There will also be Federico Gatti coming back from loan at Frosinone, so it’s not like Juve’s Federico quota will be unfulfilled. Just reconfigured a little bit over the next couple of months.