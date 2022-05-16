Juventus 2 - Lazio 2: Initial reaction and random observations

As an economics guy, Giorgio Chiellini knows the significance of numbers. No matter if it’s stats to do with the match he just played or a salary that a player might earn, you know Chiellini has thought about things more than once or twice.

That’s why you can understand the significance of the number 17.

As the clock rolled into the 17th minute, Chiellini’s time on the field as a Juventus player at Allianz Stadium officially came to an end. It wasn’t the second-half sendoff that we had seen from previous captains like Alessandro Del Piero and Gigi Buffon who said farewell, instead we saw Chiellini subbed off as many minutes into the game as years he’s spent at Juventus. Seventeen was the number in which we saw Juve’s captain get a round of applause which then led to hugs from every teammate on the field and then the bench, with a Lap of Honor to follow as the first half went on. It was just that kind night at Allianz Stadium as Juventus supporters also said farewell to their No. 10 and vice captain Paulo Dybala in a 2-2 draw against Lazio thanks to a last-second goal from reported Juve transfer target Sergej Milinković-Savić.

It was a night to celebrate those two even though Lazio tying the score could have been easily prevented if Juan Cuadrado had just dribbled things out rather go hunting for a free kick. (Not that I’m sitting here still shaking my head or anything.)

It was a night to have some happy moments as a disappointing season comes to a close — and that was before Lazio was able to snatch a point at the death.

Chiellini got his Lap of Honor. Dybala got a Lap of Honor. The Allianz Stadium crowd made sure to live up to the moment as two of the most loyal servants this club current has played for the final time at Juve’s jewel of a stadium.

The result, at least for Juventus, was secondary to ensuring that Chiellini, one of the best to ever play this damn sport and the club’s captain since 2018, get the sendoff he so deserved. Same goes for Dybala, who has grown up right before our eyes after he signed with Juventus in the summer of 2015 and has risen up the hierarchy to become vice captain.

Was seeing Juve throw a lead away in the last minute of stoppage time pretty frustrating in the moment? Well, sure, but it’s also been a season full of self-inflicted damage done and preventable moments that have ended in stupidity.

But, honestly, it won’t be the Lazio counterattack charging up the field with seconds remaining that we will remember from this night. Nope, I’ll probably choose to forget about it because of it being just another stupid moment in a season full of them.

Instead, I want to remember seeing Chiellini being happy with coming off in the 17th minute, the BBC reuniting during the post-game ceremony. Or Dybala getting absolutely mobbed by his teammates multiple times after he was subbed off in the 77th minute or during the post-game ceremony. Or Dusan Vlahovic hitting the Dybala Mask and then giving Chiellini a giant hug after he opened the scoring with a sweet diving header.

Those are the things I will remember. And I will choose to remember those, not the Lazio counterattack that led to the game-tying goal. (Although you gotta admit that Jose Mourinho’s reaction back in Rome to Lazio scoring and wrapping up a Europa League spot had to be pretty good in a schadenfreude kind of way.)

It’s all about the 17th minute, the 77th minute and what has happened from then on surrounding two incredibly beloved players.

That’s when we said goodbye to a pair of champions who have given so much to Juventus.

There were tears from Chiellini, Dybala, those in the stadium and us watching around the world. It was worth it even if it’s coming on the cusp of a summer where there’s a lot of changes — both of what we know about already and are yet to learn.

This was a tough one for a variety of reasons — and only a few of them had to do with things that actually happened on the field.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS