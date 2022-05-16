Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Lazio

There are bound to be some moments today in which tears may be welling up in your eyes and coming down your cheeks. I don’t blame you — it’s a day in which we saw farewell to a a pair of loyal players from the last decade (and more).

Today, we bid farewell to Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini, with a special piece to commemorate the occasion added to the brand new 2022-23 that the senior squad will wear for the first time this evening against Lazio. It’s a day in which we saw farewell to Chiellini’s vice captain, Paulo Dybala, who is going to be playing his last home match in a Juventus jersey before he heads to a new club on a free transfer this summer.

These are two players who have done so many good things for Juventus during their time in Turin. They are two of the best players to wear this jersey over the last decade (or more), and two fellas who have worn the captain’s armband quite a bit ever since the 2018-19 season.

It’s a night to celebrate them, to hopefully see them do some good and then watch them get absolutely flooded with applause whenever they are subbed off for the last time.

It’s bound to be an emotional night because so many people love these two guys. Hell, I know I will, and I’m writing this sentence a couple of hours before it all goes down. You probably will, too, because you’ve got one of the best defenders ever and one of Juventus’ top goal scorers of all-time bidding farewell to the home crowd that they’ve given so much to over their respective tenures in bianconero.

For one last match, we will get to see Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala play on the same field together as Juventus players. That is something to be cherish even if this is one step closer to this disappointing season coming to an end.

MATCH INFO

When: Monday, May 16, 2022.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (4-2-3-1): Perin; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Miretti, Locatelli; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Morata; Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, de Ligt, Pellegrini, Rugani, Rabiot, Palumbo, Kean, Aké.

Lazio starting XI (4-3-3): Strakosha; Lazzari, Patric, Acerbi, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Cabral, Zaccagni.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 1 (United Kingdom); Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K (Italy).

Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); BTSport.com, BT Sport app (United Kingdom); DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter.