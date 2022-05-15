The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 99: The Coppa Italia final goes terribly wrong

Juventus had one last chance to win a trophy this season on Wednesday night in Rome.

It went ... not great.

There were bad refereeing decisions. There were bad managerial decisions. There was bad Juventus defensive moments. There was just a whole host of things that went into Juve losing to Inter Milan 4-2 in extra time at the Stadio Olimpico. And because of it, Juventus is now officially a team that won’t have any extra badges on their jersey, as the first trophy-less season in a decade is officially upon us all.

As you might expect, that is where the discussion both started and ended this week.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including just how Juventus is not a very good team right now (or for pretty much all of this season), the concern about how many penalties Matthijs de Ligt has given away during his Juventus tenure, and Max Allegri continues to play not to lose rather than playing to win (especially when the opponent is there for the taking).

Thoughts on the Coppa Italia final and just how wrong Allegri got things when Juventus took the lead within a two-minute span in the second half against Inter.

But seriously, what the heck was that penalty call against Juventus that led to Inter tying the game?

VAR in Italy — and pretty much at large — is bad and who knows if it’s getting any better.

So, how about those new Juventus home kits, everybody?

Twitter questions — including recalling some of our most favorite Paulo Dybala memories and what we think about a potential Juventus and Paul Pogba reunion taking place this summer as the rumor mill continues to churn out talk of things happening.

