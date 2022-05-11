Coppa Italia Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Inter Milan

One last chance to win a trophy this season.

Juventus. Inter Milan. A Derby d’Italia in a cup final. A cup that means more than the last cup these two teams faced off against each other for back in January.

With a Stadio Olimpico in Rome that is sold out and expected to have 68,000 strong in the stands, Juventus and Inter will face off for a fourth time this season, this time for a trophy that has a little more cache attached to it than the Supercoppa did four months ago. Sure, it’s not the other trophy that Inter is currently trying to win, but it’s a trophy and Juventus obviously doesn’t have one of those even though they have had their chances.

Maybe tonight is different.

Maybe, for the first time this season, Juventus can get a win over Inter.

And if they do, then they will get a trophy in a season that has been disappointing and underwhelming for a whole host of season.

This night is most certainly Paulo Dybala’s last cup final as a Juventus player. It is most likely Giorgio Chiellini’s last cup final as a Juventus player, too. That’s your captain since 2018 and your vice-captain for the last couple of years who will be playing their last cup finals.

Don’t you think it would be nice to see them lift a trophy on their way out?

I think it will be nice to see them lift a trophy on their way out — and do it against an Inter Milan team that doesn’t deserve to win any of their trophies because they’re known frauds. (But, ironically, it’s also an Inter side that is also rumored to be Dybala’s likely next destination, so there’s also that little piece of transfer speculation hanging over this Coppa Italia final, too.)

Most important of all, though, this is Juventus facing Inter with a trophy on the line. That is very much the biggest thing going tonight. There are plenty of other storylines going on because that’s always the case when Juve and Inter play one another. That will never change.

One thing that will hopefully change? Juventus getting a win over Inter this season. That sure would be nice.

MATCH INFO

When: Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 9 p.m. local time in Italy and Europe, 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 3 p.m. Eastern time, 12 p.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (4-4-2? 4-2-3-1?): Perin; Danilo, de Ligt, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Zakaria, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Dybala, Bernardeschi; Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Arthur, Morata, Pellegrini, Kean, Bonucci, Rugani, Locatelli, Aké, Nicolussi Caviglia, Miretti.

Inter Milan starting XI (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, D’Ambrosio; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Dzeko.

Inter Milan bench: Cordaz, Radu, Dumfries, Gagliardini, Sanchez, Ranocchia, Gosens, Correa, Vidal, Dimarco, Caicedo, Bastoni.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: CBS Sports Network (United States); Premier Sports 1 (United Kingdom); Canale 5 (Italy).

Online/mobile: Paramount+ (United States); Premier Player HD (United Kingdom); Mediaset Infinity (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter.