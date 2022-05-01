Juventus 2 - Venezia 1: Initial reaction and random observations

Within the same Juventus starting lineup Sunday afternoon, you had two very different ends of career spectrums. On one end, you had the jewel of Juve’s youth sector, Fabio Miretti, making his first-ever senior level start while Leonardo Bonucci, a vice captain at the club, was celebrating his 35th birthday.

While so many eyes were on the new kid, Bonucci ensured that he’s still got something to give despite officially hitting the mid-30s.

Bonucci’s second goal of the day — which just so happened to originate from a Miretti corner kick — proved to be the thing that finally wrapped up all three points after plenty of nervy moments in the second half. Juventus didn’t just let Venezia hang around, but let the last-place side in Serie A actually pull level before Bonucci made it a birthday brace after a made scramble in the box, giving Juve the 2-1 victory that moved them ever-so-closer to securing a Champions League spot next season.

Just to recap: Bonucci scored twice with assists from Matthijs de Ligt and Danilo. Both goals originated from dead ball situations off the foot of Miretti, who was rumored to be a surprise started coming out of training Saturday even though he’d barely played at the senior level, with only a few cameo appearances off the bench to his name.

Got it? Good, good.

It wasn’t all that pretty because none of them really are these days when it comes to Juventus. The classic Juventus move of scoring and/or taking an early lead only to ease off the gas as the first half goes on most definitely showed itself in this one.

And what do you know? Juventus were made to pay for that. Instead of putting Venezia away in the first half when just about every other team in Serie A probably would have, Juve let the visitors hang around and hang around and hang around, then seeing Venezia tie things up and suddenly force the Bianconeri to show some sort of sense of urgency again.

Thankfully — and I can’t say this enough — the game was tied for all of five minutes before Bonucci secured his brace with an ugly-yet-totally-effective go-ahead strike.

Thank goodness.

I mean, come on. That goal kinda represented Juventus’ efforts to extend the 1-0 lead. It was an ugly goal just like Juve adding a second goal after going ahead 1-0 was completely ugly, with Venezia tying the game at 1-1 being the only thing that really kicked things into gear.

Either way, Juve got that second goal. In about the opposite way as anybody wanted it to happen, but a goal is a goal and three points are three points.

Because of it, Juve are on the brink of securing Champions League football for next season. It’s not in the way we thought they would get there, but Juve’s almost there. One win against a relegation battler down, hopefully another one to go in a few days.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

FABIO MIRETTI FABIO MIRETTI FABIO MIRETTI FABIO MIRETTI FABIO MIRETTI FABIO MIRETTI FABIO MIRETTI FABIO MIRETTI FABIO MIRETTI FABIO MIRETTI

There was a moment before Juventus took the field for pre-game warmups where Denis Zakaria put his arm around Miretti’s shoulder and embraced the 18-year-old for a second. Maybe it was to calm him down or tell him something else, I don’t know. No matter what it truly was meant for, it looked like it was a veteran player just kinda reassuring a teenager on the cusp of his first-ever senior-level start. It was pretty cool to see, and you just had to think that Miretti’s mind was going a mile a minute at that exact moment.

Hot take alert: Miretti was Juventus’ best player in the first half. I will die on this hill.

Who had the most key passes in this game? Fabio Miretti.

Play Miretti from the start against Genoa on Friday. I don’t care. Do it, Max.

Ugly goal for the game-winner. Ugly celebration for the ugly goal? You bet ...