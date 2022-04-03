Juventus 0 - Inter Milan 1: Initial reaction and random observations

Simply on the face of it, if I were to tell you Juventus had nearly four times as many shots as Inter Milan in Sunday night’s Derby d’Italia, what would your reaction be? Probably something that involved a thought process of a good result with Juve scoring a few goals and probably three points attached to it.

That’s not what happened.

That’s not even close to what happened.

Thanks to every possible way you can think of, Juventus didn’t score a goal. Instead, the one goal that was scored was by Inter ... on the second penalty attempt after the initial one was saved by Wojciech Szczesny and then forced to be retaken because Matthijs de Ligt was inches inside of the penalty area milliseconds before Hakan Calhanoglu struck the ball. The second time wasn’t like the first time, as Calhanoglu was able to get it past Szczesny — despite going right again — and Juventus couldn’t capitalize on any of its opportunities from then on out, falling 1-0 in the Derby d’Italia and failing in the chance to jump over Inter and into third place.

With how Juve played for large stretches of this one, it’s pretty easy to figure out how disappointing the result is. Juventus should have scored on so many different occasions — hitting the woodwork in both halves and then coming close on a handful of other shots.

But the problem is, despite all of that, Juventus was about not clinical in front of goal as they’ve been all season. They were actually on the front foot and pressing, not sitting back and essentially waiting for Inter to screw up and try to pounce on a mistake. Max Allegri came out with an attacking lineup that actually attacked, not one that sat back and absorbed pressure galore and only had a few scoring chances to really write home about.

Juventus just couldn’t score. The refereeing decisions — and woooo boy there were some decisions in this one — didn’t help at all, especially when you think about the things that weren’t called compared to what was. But with 22-5 (!!!) advantage in shots, nothing came of it. That’s the truth of the matter, that’s one of the biggest things that resulted in Juve not winning this game.

It turned out where Juve had to try and get back into the game after falling behind because Inter’s one shot on target ended up being the thing that was the difference on the scoreboard. And when you are just that bad in front of goal as Juve were — seriously, so many chances! — then it’s always going to be an uphill climb.

Again, when you have that many shots and come up completely empty, it’s just a brutal loss no matter how much other stuff is going on around you. (Because, yes, even with a terrible showing from a Serie A referee — shocking, right? — Juventus still created that much offense.) The second half might not have been as fruitful as the opening 45 minutes, but there were still chances.

It’s just frustrating to see both the unbeaten streak end and Juventus not get even a point from this game in this kind of manner. Bad luck happens, but sometimes it’s just one key aspect of the game that goes wrong. On this night, it was Juve’s inability to finish in front of goal, and that’s why each one of those 22 shots never found the back of the net.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS