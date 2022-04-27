Juventus handed another injury blow, this time to Mattia De Sciglio

With how Juventus’ schedule is currently constructed for the rest of the season, the real positive to come out of it is that Max Allegri’s squad hasn’t had to grind through a game every three of four days.

That’s a positive because the injury situation that appeared to be easing even in the slightest is now very much not helping the cause whatsoever.

The latest Juventus injury was announced Wednesday, with defender Mattia De Sciglio — yes, our beloved MDS who has probably played more than anybody thought he would this season — took a trip over to J Medical after dealing with a muscle injury toward the end of Monday night’s 2-1 win over Sassuolo. As the scans revealed, De Sciglio does not actually have any sort of muscle injury but more muscle fatigue that has him listed as “day to day” by the Juve medical team.

But, if you have to guess, you would think De Sciglio is not going to be available for Juventus’ matchup against Venezia this Sunday.

From Juventus’ official website:

Mattia De Sciglio underwent diagnostic tests at J|Medical this morning, having indicated discomfort at the end of the match against Sassuolo. The scan excluded any muscle injuries but highlighted fatigue in his right thigh. His condition will be monitored day by day. Marley Aké took part in the entire training session with the group.

Now, you might be thinking to yourself “Well, De Sciglio being out isn’t that big of a deal, right? It’s De Sciglio after all!” And while that might have a twinge of truth to it, think about how Allegri has been forced to re-construct Juve’s lineup in recent weeks because of all the other injuries. Defense has been the one group not really impacted by all the injuries, but the depth and flexibility that Allegri has had in previous portions of the season hasn’t really been there with Danilo playing in midfield and Juan Cuadrado playing more as a winger than fullback.

Basically, De Sciglio, as much gruff as we give him and as much as he can be the punchline to our jokes, has been a necessary player on this roster over the last few months.

So now Juventus will be without a solid depth piece (at minimum) for an unknown amount of time. Sometimes the “day to day” timetable is actually that, other times it’s like Federico Bernardeschi and you don’t see him for a while. Juventus still have some very big fixtures coming up after the back-to-back meetings with the relegation battlers, and having somebody like De Sciglio who can provide some cover would have been awfully nice.