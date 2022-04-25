Juventus 2 - Sassuolo 1: Initial reaction and random observations

It didn’t take long to figure out the tactics that Max Allegri was using against Sassuolo very much resembled that of what the old warhorse trotted out against Fiorentina midweek.

There were just a couple of things wrong with that.

Not only did Allegri not have a few of his most important players either starting on the bench or out completely Monday night, the way in which Juve were actually executing those counterattacking tactics wasn’t nearly at the level they were five days earlier.

Juventus failed to pack the same kind of punch that they did in the Coppa Italia semifinal win midweek. Because of that, the counterattack that made Juve so dangerous against Fiorentina was lacking to do much of anything right, with the amount of scoring chances that Juve created pretty much boiled down to being counted on one hand. The final one of those shots, though, proved to be the one that made the difference for Juventus on a night that was far from aesthetically pleasing, as Moise Kean’s 88th-minute strike through Andrea Consigli’s legs gave Juve a 2-1 win over Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium.

Make no mistake about it: Juventus was not great in this game.

But also make no mistake about this: Kean’s goal, his first since Feb. 26 against Empoli, gave Juventus a win during a matchday in Serie A in which pretty much everything fell their way even before they took to the slippery Mapei field Monday night.

And just like when Juve beat Fiorentina, the counting stats will go very much in one direction — and it’s not favoring the team that Allegri coaches. But you know what is? The final score, which Allegri certainly cares about more than anything else.

Also, the feeling when one of the guys you bring off the bench in the second half ends up scoring the winning goal and all of your team’s struggles from the previous 80-something minutes are suddenly forgotten for a moment or two ...

But, honestly, that goal was the kind of player we know Kean can be. Times have been tough for him no doubt, and the fact that Allegri didn’t have very many options off the bench again for this one meant that Kean was likely to come on at some point. And when you look at the goal and you see the control, the turn and the quick shot that beats the keeper, that was the kind of thing that makes you remember just how talented he is.

And that maybe, just maybe, there might be some hope for him at Juventus still.

One goal won’t mean that he is suddenly going to stay if Juventus wanted to try and send him elsewhere (or back to Everton?) this coming summer. But one goal could be the thing that gets this 22-year-old who still has so much untapped potential some much-needed confidence heading into the final stretch of the season.

No matter if it was an ugly game, the goals Juventus scored were quite pretty. And thanks to the last one, they’re now eight points clear of fifth-place Roma, a point behind Napoli in third and looking more and more like a team that will finish in the top four no matter what their actual form or quality of play may be.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS