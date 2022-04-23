The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 96: Juventus counterattacks into the Coppa final

Sometimes you’ve got to adjust when Serie A throws you a curveball. So, because Juventus’ next domestic encounter just so happens to be on the same day in which our podcast usually comes out, we decided to do something nice for you, dear listener (and reader).

We are giving you the podcast two days early.

That of course means that there will be no Juventus-Sassuolo talk because, as you can figure out, that’s what is happening Monday. But, because Juve had a midweek game — and what a nice game it was for a change! — that is where we were able to focus our attention.

Finally, some opportunities to talk about Max Allegri’s tactics, right?

Ah, that you very much for that, Fiorentina. You’re always so cooperative.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks, we discuss:

Takeaways from the weekend that was — including “50 Shades of Dusan Vlahovic,” if Juventus were actually good against Fiorentina’s very high defensive line, and what playing guys in their actual positions can result in when Max Allegri does it.

Thoughts on the Coppa Italia semifinal against Fiorentina and how that same Max Allegri ended up getting a lot of things right Wednesday night.

Thoughts on the Coppa Italia final against Inter Milan — which, knowing how the previous games between the two sides (and especially the last one) have gone this season, should make it to be a doozy.

Thoughts on the report of Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini deciding to leave the club even though he has a year remaining on his contract.

Thoughts on the report that Juventus will not renew the contract of Federico Bernardeschi, the man responsible for the pretty goal that the Bianconeri scored against Fiorentina.

And to complete the Sky Italia report trifecta, thoughts on somebody who might replace Bernardeschi — Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria, who is out of contract at the end of the season and has reportedly been contacted by Juventus over the last few days.

