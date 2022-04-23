Juventus Women has a chance to clinch the Scudetto this weekend

With three games remaining and a five-point lead over second-place Roma, it will take a historic faceplant for Juventus Women to not win their fifth Scudetto in as many years. The streak is going to have another title added onto it, with it only being a matter of time before we see Sara Gama, Cristiana Girelli and the rest of the Juve women celebrating another Serie A Femminile title.

That could happen as early as this weekend.

But it will be because Joe Montemurro’s squad got a little help.

For Juventus Women to see this weekend be the weekend in which they mathematically clinch their fifth title in a row, the following needs to happen:

If Fiorentina gets a win against Roma in Florence on Saturday, then ...

Juventus Women need to only draw against Lazio on Sunday.

Now, that seems rather simple, right? Well, potentially. Maybe moreso in previous years when Fiorentina was playing like one of the best teams in the league rather than hovering right above the relegation zone like they are this season. Plus, coming out of an extended international break in which Serie A Femminile clubs haven’t played for three weeks, it’s a little tough to think that teams will suddenly just pick up where they left off after such a long time in between club fixtures.

But the reality is that any combination of Fiorentina getting points and Juventus Women getting points thus results in the Bianconere clinching another Scudetto.

Which would then turn Juve’s home finale against Sassuolo on May 8 into a Scudetto party rather than sweating any kind of late-season drama.

I think I know which one I would prefer. And, knowing that Juve’s lead over Milan in the Coppa Italia semifinals is incredibly comfortable heading into next weekend’s second leg,

In a season where the European progress has been the major achievement that Montemurro has achieved during his first season in charge, sometimes the continued domestic success has flown a little bit under the radar. While in this same season Juve has seen their lengthy Serie A Femminile winning streak come to an end in late-February with a loss to Empoli, it is one where the Bianconere have still very much been the gold standard in the league. It’s certainly been a case of the collective rather than the individual, with Girelli not scoring nearly as many goals this season as she has her previous three seasons in Turin or simply blowing the competition out of the water with blowout win after blowout win.

This team has just been steady and also able to recover from a slight dip in form before the Women’s Champions League knockout stage came back into focus. But now they’re looking to finish the season strong — and if they do so, that might involve a title celebration happening a few weeks earlier than some might have thought.