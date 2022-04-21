OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Cristiana Girelli renews with Juventus Women through 2024

There will be at least one No. 10 at Juventus sticking around past this summer.

Juventus Women announced Thursday evening that star striker Cristiana Girelli has put pen to paper on a new deal through 2024. Girelli, who was previously set to see her contract expire at the end of the 2021-22 season, had been rumored to potentially be of the interest of Milan, but ultimately those rumors were put to rest with the signing of a new deal, the latest key cog on the Bianconere roster to sign up for another season or two in Turin.

Girelli, who will turn 32 this weekend, has been Juve’s leading scorer each of the last two seasons and is currently tied for the team lead in goals with Arianna Caruso, Valentina Cernoia and Barbara Bonansea, who herself who has a big decision to make with a contract that is set to expire at the end of the season.

From Juventus’ official website:

The bond between Cristiana Girelli and Juventus goes from strength to strength. The Bianconere number 10 has renewed her contract until 2024, and is ready to write more chapters in black and white. It all started in the summer of 2018 when Juventus Women wooed Girelli to become the first classic number 10 at the club. Cristiana gazed at the Juventus shirt with her name on the back, and something clicked - an outflowing of the dreams that would come true, and many more to pursue. From that day on, a precious collection of one unforgettable moment after another. Her scoring instinct has led to 76 goals in 106 appearances, record upon record, and victory upon victory. All of this has been fueled by her desire to push the limit, both hers and the team’s. This new chapter begins with this spirit, this drive to the set bar even higher than before. Congratulations Cristiana!

Girelli has proven to be quite the signing for Juventus Women ever since she arrived from Brescia in the summer of 2018. Teaming up with plenty of her national team and former Brescia teammates in Turin, Girelli didn’t take long to show just how important of a piece to the puzzle she can be. She finished as Serie A Femminile’s top scorer in both the abbreviated 2019-20 season as well as the 2020-21 campaign, one where she scored 22 goals in 21 appearances.

This season, Girelli’s goal count has taken quite a dip domestically, as she has just six on the year, but it’s been in Europe where she’s been clutch as can be. In seven Women’s Champions League matches, Girelli scored five goals, which ranks tied for fourth on the leading goal scorers list.

There’s no denying just how important Girelli is to Juventus Women and their continued ambition to grow this project into something that can challenge consistently in Europe while continue its dominance domestically. Keeping Girelli in Turin is a big part of that, and now rumors of a potential departure this summer can officially go by the wayside.

Girelli is here to stay. And she’s bound to score plenty more goals in black and white because of it.