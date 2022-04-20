Juventus 2 - Fiorentina 0: Initial reaction and random observations

Surely there were Fiorentina fans out there that had worries about a certain ex-Viola man scoring the goal Wednesday night that clinched Juventus’ spot in the Coppa Italia final.

I just don’t think they thought it was this former Fiorentina player.

In what might be his parting gift to Juventus as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, it was Federico Bernardeschi — the lesser of the two Fedes on the roster — who gave the Bianconeri a much more comfortable road to the Coppa Italia final. Bernardeschi’s goal, a looping shot that looked like it was that kind of shot he’d score during his time in Florence, gave Juventus exactly what it needed after gritting its teeth through the first leg nearly two months ago — some breathing room. From there, it was rather routine even though Juve didn’t see much of the ball at all, as Max Allegri’s squad advanced to another Coppa Italia final with a 2-0 win on the night and 3-0 on aggregate.

Seriously, though ... that goal from Bernardeschi. That goal from the same guy who hadn’t scored for club or country since before Christmas — and his on goal of the season, too! — just went out and did that.

If you want a list of dudes who you probably wouldn’t put money to score, Bernardeschi would surely be on there. And then to go out and do just that and in that manner — my goodness that was about as pleasant of a surprise as pleasant surprises get.

And it’s the goal that essentially locked up a Coppa Italia final place.

Behold the Federico Bernardeschi revenge game even with another game against Fiorentina still to come at the end of the season. Berna did good. Really, really good.

But it was this game that was such a unique kind of deal. You knew Fiorentina would come out attacking because they had to score at least twice if they wanted to continue their surprising Coppa Italia run. For large portions, Fiorentina had so much of the ball, but couldn’t really do all that much of significance with it. You look at the final numbers and see Fiorentina with 69% (nice) of the possession and think that they should have dominated this game. But they didn’t. Juventus played it perfectly — they hit Fiorentina on the counter, they were dangerous on said counter and even with all that possession it’s not like La Viola was peppering Mattia Perin’s goal.

Mostly all of the numbers favor Fiorentina — possession, shots created, corner kicks, yadayadayada. But the final score? Well, that favors Juventus. Thank goodness it did.

Essentially, Juventus just absorbed all of Fiorentina’s pressure and, unlike previous games where they’ve been set up like this, was very, very threatening on the counterattack. That hasn’t always been the case when Allegri has set his team up like this during the course of his return season in Turin, but on this night he definitely got things right. And his players went out and played it pretty damn well.

It was sure a lot better of a performance we saw in the first leg. And what do you know? Juventus won both of them. Funny how that works out.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS